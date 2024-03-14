Kevin Durant cites "Consistency" for Jayson Tatum's MVP case ahead of playoff-clinching match-up.

Jayson Tatum is one of the MVP candidates this season. His teammates have campaigned for him but it hasn't quite taken off. But now Tatum has another big endorsement from Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns forward knows a thing or two about being the best in the league.

The former MVP likes what he sees from the Celtics guard. Durant knows it goes beyond just scoring for Jayson Tatum.

“His consistency all year,” Durant said. “Putting up a high number of points. Stats matter when it comes to MVP. His team is winning games, most importantly, by a landslide. The record factors into it. He’s had MVP caliber seasons the last few years, too. So, it’s just a matter of your narrative at this point.”

Durant is still playing at a consistent level as well. He is scoring 28.5 ppg this season, which is fourth in the league. That is 1.5 points ahead of Tatum, who is putting up 27.0 ppg.

Durant also knows that he is of the aging generation in the league, despite his production. He is willing to admit Jayson Tatum is part of the rising class of stars who are taking over the league from Durant’s group. Tatum is a leading member of that rising tide.

“I've been in this league a long time now and I know when it's a passing of the guard,” Durant said.

“I know when the young dudes are going to come in and do the same thing the older guys are doing. He’s one of those guys that’s likely going to control the league for the next 10, 12 years and be a staple in our game and the history of our game.”

Thursday’s matchup between the Suns and Celtics provides the perfect opportunity for Durant to show up the young buck.

“Trying to go out there and be the best individual you can be because you can see the game pushing forward when you’re on the court with somebody like that.

"You can tell so many people watching are inspired by that matchup. It’s a great opportunity for us to just showcase how great the game of basketball is and how great we are as players,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant vs. Jayson Tatum is the matchup to watch Thursday

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will battle in Boston on Thursday night. Their last game saw the Celtics beat the Suns 117-107 in Phoenix.

Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Durant outdueled Tatum with 45 points in the loss.

Phoenix was without Devin Booker in the first meeting. He should be back for this one after returning this week. It will be a stiff test for Phoenix, as Boston is 29-3 at home.