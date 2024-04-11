Kevin Durant clears air on Rucker Park madness and calls out Fat Joe for "podcast lie"

Kevin Durant is never scared to go at fans or analysts on social media. He recently clapped back at a hip-hop legend for some comments he made on a podcast.

While speaking with Jalen Brunson on his "Roomates" podcast, Fat Joe brought up an old story about KD at Rucker Park. He stated that the former MVP was almost jumped there following a game where he scored 82 points.

As this clip started doing rounds on social media, Kevin Durant decided to chime in. He reposted the clip and said the entire story was a lie. Durant stated that in the moment Fat Joe is referring to, he never felt that he was in any sort of danger.

When he isn't setting the record straight on social media, Durant is getting ready for his second playoff run with the Phoenix Suns. In his first full season with the franchise, he is averaging 27.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Kevin Durant among long list of NBA stars to play at Rucker Park

As one of the most famous basketball courts in the U.S., Rucker Park has drawn an array of high-level players. Kevin Durant is on the long list of current or former NBA stars to grace its blacktop.

Just like the NBA, Rucker Park's lure spans across decades. As a product of New York City, one of the first stars to ever play there was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Fellow LA Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain as also made appearances there.

Moving on to the 1980s, Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving has also played at the famous court. Fellow Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtics guard Nate "Tiny" Archibald is another notable name to once play at Rucker Park.

As far as today's generation goes, there is a long list of superstar talents to pull up to the famous New York park. This includes the likes of Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and recent Hall of Fame inductee Vince Carter.

Aside from Kevin Durant, the other big name current player to take his talents to Rucker Park is LeBron James. He made an appearance there in 2003, around the same time he was getting ready to enter the NBA ranks. LeBron was recruited to play by Jay-Z, who sponsored a team that played there. Among the other big names on the team was legendary sixth man Jamal Crawford.

Rucker Park will always be an inconic spot as it is a focal point of the history of streetball in New York.