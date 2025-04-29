Kevin Durant co-owned Boardroom joins hands with MLB for massive expansion

Kevin Durant's sports and media brand, Boardroom, has expanded its partnership with Major League Baseball. The deal builds on their collaboration last year and involves a comprehensive linkup featuring a solid roster of content and activations.

The deal was announced on Monday by both Boardroom and MLB, highlighting their shared vision of providing innovative ways to connect the league to its audience moving forward.

In describing the partnership, Rich Kleiman, who co-founded Boardroom with Kevin Durant and is the brand's CEO, said on their Instagram post:

“This partnership reflects MLB’s continued commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for players. By bringing our full creative and strategic capabilities to MLB, we’re creating a blueprint for how a historic sports league can connect with fans in new and innovative ways.”

The expanded relationship with MLB is Boardroom tapping on its large media platform to tell "unique player-driven stories" within the league's setting.

It also has the brand leading various activations and events, including the Fanatics Fest set for June in New York, the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball in July in Atlanta, and the MLB Awards After Party in Las Vegas later this year.

Boardroom was founded by Durant and Kleiman in 2019. It focuses on the intersection of sports and entertainment and has thrived in coming up with quality business-to-business events and experiences.

The brand has worked with the NBA and WNBA as well as the U.S. Open, F1 Miami and CNBC's Game Plan Summit.

Kevin Durant excited for direction Boardroom has taken

Kevin Durant is among several NBA superstar who have dipped their hands in sports media and entertainment.

Among the ventures he is proud of is Boardroom, the sports, media and entertainment brand he co-founded with longtime business partner Rich Kleiman, which he said was a result of his successful journey in the NBA.

"What our team has built with Boardroom speaks for itself, and it was born out of many of the relationships we have cultivated along the way."

Boston Celtics v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty

Kevin Durant finished his 17th season in the NBA. His Phoenix Suns fell short in their push to book a spot in the playoffs after finishing with a 36-46 record, 11th in the Western Conference. For the season, he posted averages of 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 62 games.

