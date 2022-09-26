"We know how NBA is, and it's a business" - Kevin Durant not concerned by reports of other players being hesitant in joining Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were the biggest storylines this offseason. It appeared that Kyrie Irving was going to be traded after failed contract extension talks. After Irving opted into his player option, KD decided he wanted a change of scenery. Rumors about a trade swirled for months, but in the end, nothing came about.

Once it was clear Durant's wishes were not going to be met, both sides managed to put their differences aside for the time being. On September 26th, the Nets held their Media Day before the start of training camp. Durant spoke for the first time since his trade request. However, Durant is not worried about negative consequences following a drama-filled offseason.

"Who knows, we got some good guys here that chose to come here this summer," Durant said. "We know how the NBA is, it's a business. Once business is involved, sometimes you may have disagreements. Relationships may hit a fork in the road you got to figure out."

Is Kevin Durant right not to worry about the outside perception of the Brooklyn Nets?

While some might have soured on the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant doesn't plan to get involved. It's simply something he's not able to control entirely.

Even with things in disarray, Brooklyn is still an enticing destination for free agents. With KD, Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets are in an excellent position to contend. Many free agents want to go and contribute to contending teams.

Durant brought up a valid point in his response. Despite how things went down for the Nets this summer, some notable veterans signed with them. One example is Markieff Morris. He had multiple contenders looking to acquire his services but chose Brooklyn. Morris has averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his career.

Everyone around the league knows that the NBA is also a business. Players are constantly on the move in this era. So, the events that transpired in Brooklyn aren't as harmful as they might have been 15 to 20 years ago.

Kevin Durant is still at the level of superstar, where players will flock to play alongside him. Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 7,1 rebounds and 4.3 assists during his career. With that in mind, the Nets should not be concerned with how their peers see them. They still have one of the league's best players.

