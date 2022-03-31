"If let’s say Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick and we were playing a five-on-five game, they’re picking me" - Kevin Durant believes he is a Top 10 All-Time player

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has been around in the league for almost 15 years, missing just one season due to an Achilles injury. Throughout his tenure, which is still at its peak, Durant has cemented his name as one of the most prolific shooters the game has seen.

Durant has bounced around different franchises in search of a championship, successfully earning two titles with the Golden State Warriors. While many consider it an easy route, Durant is at peace with it, considering he put in a lot of effort in those years.

Prior to the start of the season, Kevin Durant earned a spot in the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, being recognized alongside 75 of the greatest players – both old and new. In a recent interview with “The Ringer”, Kevin Durant spoke about the honor:

“One of the 75 best, that shit really hit me, man. That’s one of the major accomplishments in my career.”

But the puck doesn’t stop there for Kevin Durant. He is still committed to winning a championship; despite the hindrances he’s had to face. Injury troubles and personnel issues within the Nets have done little to dampen his spirit, but Durant is supposedly more about the journey now than the destination.

In the same interview, Durant spoke about how he sees himself among the top ten all-time in the league:

“If let’s say Michael Jordan and LeBron James had to pick and we were playing a five-on-five game, they’re picking me. I’m going to be a part of that 10 that’s playing in that game. That’s how I feel.”

While he has only two championships to his name, skill-wise Durant is as elite as they come. His un-guardable jumpers will definitely be an asset – in a hypothetical “Team Jordan vs Team LeBron” match-up.

Kevin Durant undeterred through adversity within the Brooklyn Nets

Durant and the Nets have had to go through a lot over the past two seasons. The super-team of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden came awfully close to reaching the finals last year, but injury trouble proved to be a roadblock.

The following season had newer troubles waiting for Durant, as Irving was unable to play due to the vaccine mandate. Despite Irving's absence, the Nets got off to a strong start and looked good as a unit.

But once Durant hurt himself and was forced to go to the sidelines, Harden was unhappy with the situation – considering Irving played a part-time role – and requested a trade.

In the interview, Durant even commented on the trade situation:

“It wasn’t like it was a disconnect between us as individuals. I felt like we liked each other. But I was focusing on rehab and he was focusing on the team. Naturally, I wasn’t around the group, but I can’t control how everybody feels about their situation. I can do my best and provide what I provide every day.”

The Brooklyn Nets (40-36) are now eighth in the East, with Kyrie Irving available to play both home and away. The team is looking ahead and Durant is living up to his comments. Since his return, Durant has found a new gear – averaging 31 points, 7.1 rebounds and seven assists in 13 games. The Nets are no push-overs, especially when Durant is playing at such an elite level.

