Kevin Durant cracks up as T.J. McConnell’s dad roasts him live at daughter Megan McConnell’s expense

T.J. McConnell, Indiana Pacers star, was roasted on live TV by his father, Tim McConnell, after the Game 6 win in the NBA Finals. The hilarious video drew some wholesome reactions from people, including NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

During the postgame interview, NBA legend Isiah Thomas asked Tim McConnell why he was soft on his daughter Megan McConnell, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, but not on his son, who was about to play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Tim started by saying that his son lied about him being tougher on him than his sister. However, what he said next left the Pacers player red-faced.

"My daughter was undefeated in state championship, he lost in state championship, he lost two games," Tim McConnell said. "So, undefeated, he didn't play as well in state championship... The truth hurts."

The comments from T.J. McConnell's father had Kevin Durant in stitches. The Phoenix Suns star reacted to the wholesome video with a series of laughing emojis in the comment section.

McConnell's father made those comments in jest, and the proud father couldn't resist his excitement for his son. He said that he was traveling to Oklahoma to support his son in Game 7.

Pacers T.J. McConnell has been historic in the NBA Finals

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle didn't play T.J. McConnell for most of the fourth quarter of Game 5, receiving massive flak for his decision. While Carlisle made his choice because of the apparent fatigue that had slowed McConnell, it speaks volumes about the Pacers guard's importance on the Pacers roster.

The Indiana Pacers are one of the fastest-playing teams in the league, but when McConnell comes off the bench, they are faster and have been successful in disrupting defenses, something that Tyrese Haliburton alluded to in an interview with SportCenter's Scott Van Pelt after the Game 6 win.

"I think he just does a great job of implementing pace into the game," Haliburton said. "I think we already do play fast, but when he comes in, people think it's a time to relax. No, that's a time to pick it up for us."

Moreover, to limit McConnell's importance just as a ball handler would be an injustice to what he has done in the NBA Finals. He is the first bench player in NBA history to have recorded at least 60 points, 25 assists and 15 rebounds in the NBA Finals.

T.J. McConnell, who went undrafted in 2015, is known as the 'Great White Hope' by his teammates. The Pacers will expect him to be instrumental when they take the floor for Game 7.

