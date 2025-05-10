Kevin Durant delivers mic-drop response to LeBron James' fan brutally dissing him in favor of Steph Curry: "Wanted money, buckets and girls"

Kevin Durant is back in the social media limelight despite the Phoenix Suns not even making the play-in tournament. The former MVP created a buzz on X (formerly Twitter) for going back and forth with critics. Durant did not hold back against fans, who accused him of hurting LeBron James’ legacy and playing second fiddle to Steph Curry.

Ad

When a fan told Durant he would forever be in the shadows of Curry, the two-time NBA Finals MVP responded:

“Good I Never loved the spotlight anyway. Always just wanted money, buckets and girls.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kevin Durant has received flak after leaving the OKC Thunder in the summer of 2016. After nine years with the SuperSonics/Thunder franchise, he jumped ship and joined the Golden State Warriors.

With Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, KD helped the Dubs to the 2017 and 2018 championships, where he was named NBA Finals MVP. Had Durant not torn his ACL in 2019, the Warriors might have pulled off a rare three-peat.

Durant’s decision to join forces with the Warriors caused agony to LeBron James fans. The four-time MVP went 1-3 during four straight NBA Finals appearances against the Warriors. Since KD arrived, James’ Cavs won just one game in two championship rounds.

Ad

Years after that brief but successful stint with the Dubs, Kevin Durant still faces criticism for teaming up with Steph Curry.

Kevin Durant is still searching for his first championship without Steph Curry

Kevin Durant is still searching for his first championship without Steph Curry. Following two titles in the Bay Area, he took his talents to Brooklyn and played with good friend Kyrie Irving. The duo eventually convinced James Harden to join them and form a super team.

Ad

Durant won only one series during his stint with the Nets. They beat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in 2021 but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series in the next round. The following year, the Celtics got their revenge by sweeping Durant’s team.

KD forced his way out of Brooklyn following Irving’s departure to Dallas. Now with the Phoenix Suns, he has also won just one playoff series. The Suns beat the LA Clippers 4-1 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs before losing to the Denver Nuggets 4-2 in the semis. Last year, they went home in four games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant injured his foot late this season, the biggest reason the Suns did not make the play-in tournament. He could force his way out of Phoenix after the team tried to trade him to the Warriors in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.