Kevin Durant drops 1-word reaction as Jayden Daniels earns lavish praise from $9,500,000,000 businessman after ROTY honor 

Kevin Durant faces scrutiny and criticism from fans and experts in the NBA, but that didn't stop him from congratulating Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels after the rookie received a topical compliment from Raisin' Canes' founder Todd Graves.

Daniels signed a NIL (name, image and likeness) deal with the fast food chain during his time at LSU, and he maintained the relationship until his NFL career. After winning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in February's NFL Honors ceremony, Daniels was celebrated by the league and those around him. Graves is the latest to give him his congratulations.

Durant has been a big fan of Daniels since his college days and shared a one-word reaction to Daniels as he was praised by Graves, who is worth $9,500,000,000, according to Forbes.

"Yessir," Durant wrote, tagging Daniels' and Raising Canes' accounts on X (formerly Twitter).

Daniels and Kevin Durant have compared themselves to one another, calling the other the version of themselves in the other league. Their back and forth goes further than who they are as athletes, though, as the NBA veteran helps the young quarterback navigate the life of a professional athlete.

Durant has also guided Daniels, connecting with him and even interviewing the standout rookie on his show, "Boardroom."

Kevin Durant's Commanders fandom makes him a major fan of Jayden Daniels

Kevin Durant, who is from the Washington D.C. area, is a Commanders fan who shared in the excitement when the team drafted Jayden Daniels second overall in the 2024 draft. He has been outspoken about Daniels' growth throughout his first year in the NFL.

"I think having a quarterback with that kind of agility back there, they're gonna cause problems," Durant said.

The two have exchanged words as their relationship has grown since Daniels' time in college, but Durant wanted to clarify one thing: of the two of them, he is the real baller, via an interview with Kay Adams.

"Me? None," Durant said when asked how many points Daniels could score against him one-on-one. "For the simple reason that he's walking around saying that he can play like me in basketball."

Despite facing controversy this offseason around where he will be moved by the Phoenix Suns this summer, Durant is sure to be a fan of Daniels as they continue their respective careers.

