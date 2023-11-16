Kevin Durant drops sneak peek of Drake collaboration 'Scary Hours 3'

Drake has collaborated with Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant in his new EP "Scary Hours 3," which he reportedly recorded in a week. According to the Canadian star, the new album will be released tonight, weeks after the release of his album, "For All the Dogs."

Durant has been confirmed as one of the executive producers of Drake's new album, together with Noel Cadastre. According to sources, KD was also involved in the rapper's most recent album as an A&R. His job was to help the artist select which songs would end up in the final copy of the album

The Suns star posted a photo on X hinting at his involvement in the album.

This time, Durant is an executive producer, which gives him a more hands-on role in the preparation of the album. Drake also mentioned that he recorded the entire EP after the release of his 23-track album on October 6, 2023.

Drake released the trailer for his album on Instagram:

"I feel no need to appease anybody. I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped, I know I could go disappear for, whatever, six months, a year, two years—even though I’m not really into the super lengthy disappearances for the sake of mystery. But, you know, ultimately, it’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced maybe since, like, If You’re Reading This, where I feel like I’m on drugs. I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped. It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished shit. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?"

Eric Gordon believes the Suns can be unstoppable offensively with Kevin Durant and other stars

The Suns have experienced some setbacks this season, particularly in the injury department. Both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have experienced recent reliability issues. Despite these setbacks, Kevin Durant has consistently been available since the season's commencement, effectively carrying the team.

The Big 3 hasn't had the time to play together all at once and Eric Gordon is optimistic that it can happen soon. According to Gordon, he believes that the team could be an offensive threat if all three are healthy and playing together.

"We should be unstoppable offensively. This should be the standard. Averaging 120, 130 points. Why not? Score 133 on No. 1 defensive team. This should be standard. That's how good we can be," Gordon said.

The Suns Big 3 were supposed to play together last night, but Beal's availability was updated to "out" moments before the game.

