Kevin Durant enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

Kevin Durant is the latest member of the Brooklyn Nets to be placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. There are now eight from the team that have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, including superstar teammate James Harden. KD is just the latest in a growing list of NBA players who have contracted the virus.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, becoming the eighth Nets player to be added to the list this week. Kevin Durant has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol, becoming the eighth Nets player to be added to the list this week. https://t.co/zHcj3v39c9

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out the former MVP heading into the game against the Orlando Magic due to a sore ankle. He was also designated out before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers for the same reason but played yet another spectacular game. The positive virus test now leaves no doubt that the Nets’ best player will be out for at least 10 days.

Steve Nash’s team has been unbeaten since starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre' Bembry entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The Nets are also on a four-game winning streak despite the debilitating virus protocols simply because of Durant.

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Durant last 3 games, all without James Harden:



51-7-9, W

34-13-11, W

34-11-8, W Kevin Durant last 3 games, all without James Harden:51-7-9, W34-13-11, W34-11-8, W https://t.co/8CyZJrLbge

With the minimum 10-day quarantine requirement, Kevin Durant could sit out until the Brooklyn Nets face, coincidentally, the 76ers again on December 30. The unfortunate development also means that the much-ballyhooed LeBron James vs Durant matchup on Christmas Day is not going to happen.

Clearing and exiting health and safety protocols does not automatically guarantee a return to action. Joel Embiid, for example, took three weeks to get back into game shape. The Slim Repear could also just jump into action after the league-imposed quarantine is over, as a few others like Tobias Harris have done.

What does Kevin Durant’s absence mean for the Brooklyn Nets?

Without a doubt, the Brooklyn Nets are in deep trouble. The 2021-22 season has been Exhibit A of the argument for Kevin Durant being the best player in the world. He's every inch the player who rivals LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the title of best in the NBA as well.

NBA @NBA



There's no denying Kevin Durant's recent hot streak in our latest breakdown of the Kia MVP contenders. (via



📰: NBA.com - Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant's scoring binge leads him to the No. 1 spot.There's no denying Kevin Durant's recent hot streak in our latest breakdown of the Kia MVP contenders. (via @mikecwright 📰: app.link.nba.com/e/MVPLadder9 NBA.com - Kia MVP Ladder: Kevin Durant's scoring binge leads him to the No. 1 spot.There's no denying Kevin Durant's recent hot streak in our latest breakdown of the Kia MVP contenders. (via @mikecwright)📰: app.link.nba.com/e/MVPLadder9 https://t.co/EVEOCYLtZk

Without Kyrie Irving and James Harden pulling his routine disappearing act this season, KD has been a constant factor throughout the season. The NBA’s leading scorer and leading Kia MVP candidate is proving beyond doubt that he’s still an elite player two years removed from a brutal injury.

The Brooklyn Nets are only 1-1 in the two games that Kevin Durant sat out. That record could change quickly, though. Brooklyn will hardly be recognizable in the game against the Orlando Magic without their entire starting unit.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York. ESPN Sources: With the unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, Covid losses and an inordinate minutes load on their superstar players – the Nets are bringing back All-Star guard Kyrie Irving as a part-time player for games outside of New York.

Even with Kyrie Irving’s imminent return, Kevin Durant’s absence will be the biggest blow that the Brooklyn Nets will have to deal with this season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar