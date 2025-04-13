Kevin Durant fact checks fan for coaching him up online on isolation

For years now, Kevin Durant has built a reputation for not backing down from critics online. Ahead of the final day of the regular season, the superstar forward decided to engage in a back-and-forth with a fan regarding his playstyle.
The exchange occurred because a fan called out Durant for his efficiency in isolation. An old video of Dirk Nowitzki was re-shared, to which the person said KD should follow his example and be better at picking his spots.
After being called out for spending too much time playing isolation basketball, Kevin Durant set the record straight. The Phoenix Suns star clapped back at the fan, stating that this narrative isn't true. He then brought up how their offensive system only allows him to operate in isolation four times a game.
"Yall gotta stop wit this iso heavy narrative, I get 4 ISOs a game man," Durant said.
As one of the top offensive talents the NBA has seen in the last two decades, Kevin Durant is a major threat in isolation. Even at the age of 36, he is able to make opposing defenses pay in a variety of ways on a nightly basis.
Most teams in the Western Conference are battling for playoff position on this final day, but the same cannot be said for Kevin Durant and the Suns. Sitting 36-45, they are mathematically eliminated from reaching the play-in tournament.
Sunday will officially mark the end of another season coming short of expectations for Phoenix. Following such lackluster results, Durant and company should expect major changes around them in the coming months.
