Kevin Durant fact checks fan for coaching him up online on isolation

For years now, Kevin Durant has built a reputation for not backing down from critics online. Ahead of the final day of the regular season, the superstar forward decided to engage in a back-and-forth with a fan regarding his playstyle.

Ad

The exchange occurred because a fan called out Durant for his efficiency in isolation. An old video of Dirk Nowitzki was re-shared, to which the person said KD should follow his example and be better at picking his spots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After being called out for spending too much time playing isolation basketball, Kevin Durant set the record straight. The Phoenix Suns star clapped back at the fan, stating that this narrative isn't true. He then brought up how their offensive system only allows him to operate in isolation four times a game.

"Yall gotta stop wit this iso heavy narrative, I get 4 ISOs a game man," Durant said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As one of the top offensive talents the NBA has seen in the last two decades, Kevin Durant is a major threat in isolation. Even at the age of 36, he is able to make opposing defenses pay in a variety of ways on a nightly basis.

Most teams in the Western Conference are battling for playoff position on this final day, but the same cannot be said for Kevin Durant and the Suns. Sitting 36-45, they are mathematically eliminated from reaching the play-in tournament.

Sunday will officially mark the end of another season coming short of expectations for Phoenix. Following such lackluster results, Durant and company should expect major changes around them in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More