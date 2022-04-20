“There’s no way Phil Jackson would have just sat there for 48 minutes, and let teams do to Michael Jordan what the Celtics did to Kevin Durant” - Mike Greenberg believes the Brooklyn Nets are not coached at all

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg was shocked by the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff's lack of adjustments made to alleviate pressure from Kevin Durant.

Greenberg stated there's no way coaching legend Phil Jackson would have let the same thing happen to Michael Jordan, saying:

“There’s no way Phil Jackson would have just sat there for 48 minutes, and let teams do to Michael Jordan what the Celtics did to Kevin Durant.”

It was clear that the Nets couldn't figure out a way to make Durant's life easier, as the Boston Celtics' defense gave him problems.

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets found themselves searching for answers after a tough Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets looked to be on the verge of stealing the victory, but Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning layup as time expired.

It was a disappointing result for the Nets, who will now look to rebound in Game 2 against the Celtics and prevent a two-game deficit.

One of the most fascinating developments from the game was how much Durant struggled. The superstar finished with 23 points, but shot just 9-of-24 and turned the ball over a game-high six times.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets prepare for crucial Game 2

It was an unexpected performance from the Brooklyn Nets superstar, especially considering how often Durant has taken over games in the playoffs. Durant looked visibly frustrated with the coverage he was dealing with throughout the game.

For a player like Durant, this will serve to fuel the fire and fans will be watching closely to see Durant's response in Game 2. After an exceptional performance from Kyrie Irving in Game 1, Brooklyn found itself seconds away from stealing home court advantage.

Brooklyn will now look to respond and avoid falling into a two-game hole moving forward.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA Kevin Durant on Celtics fans’ hostility toward Kyrie Irving: “It’s rooted in love. They once loved you…had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play. So when it gets ripped from them in a trade…it feels like a piece of them is gone too.” Kevin Durant on Celtics fans’ hostility toward Kyrie Irving: “It’s rooted in love. They once loved you…had life altering experiences coming to games watching you play. So when it gets ripped from them in a trade…it feels like a piece of them is gone too.” https://t.co/P1b6jNnrDq

With Irving coming off an impressive performance in Game 1, Durant will be more motivated to support his superstar teammate. The Nets take on the Celtics on Wednesday, before the series heads back to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Saturday.

