Kevin Durant gets defensive as fan elevates James Harden over him: "I shoot 6 threes a night"

Over the past 15 years, Kevin Durant has solidified himself as one of the top stars of his generation. Following a lackluster season with the Phoenix Suns, the former MVP was seen engaging fans after another debate about where he sits all time ensued.
Led by an All-Star campaign from James Harden, the LA Clippers have punched their ticket to the postseason. In light of his play this season, one fan went to social media this weekend to say that "The Beard" belongs ahead of KD as far as the greatest players ever go.
This past of course sparked a response from Kevin Durant, who asked the fan to further explain his point in this debate. Another person ended up chiming in by saying his impact on the floor isn't comparable to guys like Harden and Steph Curry because of his playstyle. Mainly, his desire to attack opposing defenses in the mid-range.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Kevin Durant chimed in again to set the record straight. He brought his three-point volume this season as a clear example of his ability to garner attention all over the floor offensively.
"I shoot 6 threes a night," Durant said.
While Durant is one of the most efficient mid-range scorers in the game today, he has adapted to modern times. His three-point volume is on par with stars across the league, and he converted 43% of his attempts this season. In comparison, Harden attempted two more threes per game than Durant, but only shot 35.2% from deep.
Kevin Durant has long had to argue his legacy alongside fellow superstars like LeBron James and Curry. Now, fans are starting to put his former OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets running mate ahead of him as well.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.