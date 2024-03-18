Kevin Durant gets killed on social media after 2 down games: "What team is KD forcing his way after the Suns collapse?"

In his first full season with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant has continued to play at an All-Star level. However, his recent outings have led to jokes from fans about him possibly planning his departure.

This season, Durant is averaging just under 28 points per game. That said, he's had back-to-back offensive outings that he'd like to forget. First, he went 5-for-15 with 13 points against the Charlotte Hornets. The former MVP then followed that up by scoring just 11 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA fans are never shy to poke fun at Kevin Durant, and they've set their sights on him once again. One account is already starting a discourse on what team he's going to request a trade to this offseason.

This has led to a flurry of reactions. Some fans dropped teams they'd want to see him on, while other criticized how he's being used by the Suns.

It's worth noting that Kevin Durant is the highest-paid player on the Suns and is in just the second year of a four-year, $194.2 million contract.

Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns are clinging on to a playoff spot

At last year's deadline, the Phoenix Suns made a big splash by acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The front office then pushed all-in during the offseason by also trading for Bradley Beal.

With the trio of Devin Booker, KD and Beal, many expected the Suns to be a legit contender this year. However, that has not been the case. Injuries derailed things for them early on, and they've been playing catch-up ever since.

As we approach the final month of the regular season, Phoenix is clinging on to a playoff spot. They currently sit in eighth place with a record of 39-29. The standings are so tight in the Western Conference right now that the Suns are only three-and-a-half games out of fourth place.

After making the trades for Kevin Durant and Beal, the Suns have no choice but to try and contend right now. That said, their journey to a title this year will not be an easy one.

If the season were to end today, Durant and the Suns would have to battle it out in the play-in tournament. They'd face the Dallas Mavericks in the 7/8 matchup, with the winner getting the seventh seed. Securing the seventh seed would then mean facing off against the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Despite how things have gone for the Suns this season, they still have time to change their fate. Escaping the play-in and getting a top-six seed would give them a much more realistic shot of going on a deep postseason run.