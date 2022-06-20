"Kevin Durant, Giannis and Jimmy Butler, you can’t discredit that... Let’s not throw him under the bus yet" - Reggie Miller asserts 3x All-Star is getting unnecessarily slandered following Finals loss

Jayson Tatum just had one of the worst NBA Finals by a franchise player in the Boston Celtics' heartbreaking loss to the Golden State Warriors. The All-NBA forward’s worst game undoubtedly came during the deciding Game 6 where he had a horrific two-point second half to finish with 13 markers.

Immediately after the Celtics limped off their home floor in the finals, Tatum was slandered all over the place by most fans and a few analysts. Over the last few days, JT, however, has received the backing of several basketball players who have seen his performance from a larger perspective.

Here’s what Reggie Miller, on the Dan Patrick Show, had to say about all the bashing Tatum has been subjected to:

“I’m not worried about Jayson Tatum. I know it’s disappointing because we were ready to anoint him, and I get it. But you can’t discredit what he did throughout this postseason against some of the all-time greats in our game in Kevin Durant, Giannis and Jimmy Butler, you can’t discredit that. He was an Eastern Conference finals MVP, right?”

Miller further explained:

“And we’re taking 6 games and throwing everything else out the window. What about all those other games that mattered, those Game 7s when they were down 3-2, when they were facing elimination and how big he came up. Let’s not throw him under the bus yet.”

The Boston Celtics’ historic midseason turnaround would not have been possible without their All-Star. Jayson Tatum, alongside Jaylen Brown, masterminded the NBA’s best basketball over the last four months before losing to Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Jayson Tatum should NOT be getting all this heat. Jayson Tatum should NOT be getting all this heat. https://t.co/TJgZaGOfhX

Behind Tatum, the Celtics blanked Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The 24-year-old completely outplayed KD, which only heightened the expectations of fans and analysts.

Up next were the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, who they took out in seven games.

TSN @TSN_Sports



They advance to the 2nd round, after beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 in Game 4.



#NBAPlayoffs THE BOSTON CELTICS HAVE COMPLETED THE SWEEP!They advance to the 2nd round, after beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 in Game 4. THE BOSTON CELTICS HAVE COMPLETED THE SWEEP!They advance to the 2nd round, after beating the Brooklyn Nets 116-112 in Game 4.#NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/8XWdfIm8wm

Boston bounced back from a 2-3 series deficit to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo on the road in Game 6 before surviving at home in Game 7. The Celtics entered the NBA Finals by also beating the top-seeded Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Through the first three rounds, the three-time All-Star was unquestionably Boston’s best player.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK



They will face Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals! ☘️×



#jaysontatum #marcussmart #jaylenbrown #bostonceltics Boston Celtics WIN Game 7 to knock out the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks 4-3! ☘️They will face Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals! ☘️× Boston Celtics WIN Game 7 to knock out the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks 4-3! ☘️🙌They will face Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals! ☘️×🔥#jaysontatum #marcussmart #jaylenbrown #bostonceltics https://t.co/kxmpGiXJxC

Credit has to be given to the Warriors’ defense as they almost completely took Tatum out of the finals. Some of his numbers were historically bad, but as Miller pointed out, slandering JT was just out of bounds.

Jayson Tatum still had a great postseason despite a horrible NBA Finals performance

The ECF MVP is only 24 years old. [Photo: Twitter]

By now, it’s well-chronicled that Tatum now holds the unenviable record of having the most turnovers ever in a single postseason. Critics tend to overlook that he also has the most points and assists in the entire playoffs.

He was named the first-ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP and the youngest ever to record 600 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. Jayson Tatum is the first player in NBA history with 100 turnovers in a single postseason. https://t.co/Jd7PKvYHCJ

In Steph Curry’s age 23-24 season, the Warriors star never even made it to the playoffs and wasn’t named an All-Star. Jayson Tatum has already been to three All-Star games and has appeared in 74 postseason matches. He also carried his team to the NBA Finals.

StatMuse @statmuse Jayson Tatum is the youngest player in NBA history with



600 PTS

100 REB

100 AST



in a single playoffs. Jayson Tatum is the youngest player in NBA history with600 PTS100 REB100 ASTin a single playoffs. https://t.co/IjKWNJzuSj

Tatum had a miserable championship series, but every NBA team would want to have him on their roster in a heartbeat. If he can learn from his mistakes and bounce back stronger, the Boston Celtics have someone special leading them for at least another decade.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via tatum_camps/IG) Jayson Tatum's dad, Justin, with a heartfelt message to his son(via tatum_camps/IG) Jayson Tatum's dad, Justin, with a heartfelt message to his son 🙏(via tatum_camps/IG) https://t.co/NcZMU8gif5

