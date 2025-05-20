"Kevin Durant gimmick in Saudi is absolutely ludicrous": Fans take jab at Cristiano Ronaldo with NBA star comparison after reported shocking move

NBA fans have taken hilarious jabs at football star Cristiano Ronaldo, with many comparing him with Kevin Durant. In 2022, Ronaldo had his contract with Manchester United terminated, after which he took his talent to Saudi Arabia, signing with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo signed one of the most lucrative contracts in football history following his move to Saudi Arabia. However, the former Real Madrid forward is yet to win a competitive trophy during his stint with Al-Nassr. On May 18, X user @CristianoXtra_ reported that he's now close to a move to domestic rivals Al-Hilal.

Notably, Al-Hilal has been the reason behind Ronaldo’s trophy drought in Saudi Arabia. No other team has knocked his team out of more competitions than Al-Hilal. So, for Ronaldo to move there can be compared to Kevin Durant’s infamous move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Fans caught wind of the move and drew hilarious comparisons between the two stars, with one tweeting:

"Durant gimmick in Saudi is absolutely ludicrous. I'm sorry."

“KD is not washed😂,” said one fan.

“Ring chasing in Saudi 😭😭,” another said.

Some fans took offense at the joke and tried to bring Kevin Durant into the fold by tagging him in the comments:

“@KDTrey5 we gonna let this slide?,” another fan asked.

“Respect KD,” said another fan.

Kevin Durant could be on the move again this offseason

As Kevin Durant prepares to enter his 18th season in the league, it's yet to be seen if he does so with the Phoenix Suns or another team. It was a disappointing 2024-25 season for Durant and the Suns, as they finished 11th in the Western Conference and missed the play-in tournament.

Despite having three stars in KD, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns couldn’t muster 40 wins. Following another underwhelming season, talk suggests that Durant could be on his way out of Phoenix in the offseason.

KD made 62 appearances this season, recording 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 52.7%. Still playing at a high level, Durant has much to offer regardless of where he ends up this summer.

