"I don’t see how you're upset with them or they are the reason why you wanna get traded" - NBA analyst baffled by Kevin Durant’s ultimatum to Joe Tsai, believes Sean Marks has done a good job with the team

Kevin Durant’s plans for next season remain unclear, with the Brooklyn Nets not receiving a favorable deal for the 12-time All-Star.

Amidst the unending saga surrounding Durant’s trade request, franchise owner Joe Tsai met the forward in London – and received an ultimatum. According to Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic,’ Kevin Durant asked Tsai to choose between him or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Kevin Durant is reportedly unhappy with the direction of the team, despite the team surrounding him with high caliber players. The Nets brought in T.J. Warren from the Indiana Pacers over the summer and are looking forward to having Joe Harris back in the rotation. Ben Simmons’ supposed return has put the Nets in title contention for next season, given the defensive improvement expected.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "When you are a player and you have a coach & GM that seems to do whatever it takes to make you happy, contractually and on the court, I don't see how you are upset with them, or how they're the reason you want to be traded. I'm baffled by KD." — @WalkerAntoine8 "When you are a player and you have a coach & GM that seems to do whatever it takes to make you happy, contractually and on the court, I don't see how you are upset with them, or how they're the reason you want to be traded. I'm baffled by KD." — @WalkerAntoine8 https://t.co/3NN2NvsVih

The organization has been particular about getting good value in return for Kevin Durant but has put in the work to build a strong roster regardless. Former NBA champion Antoine Walker was in attendance on “First Things First” as the team discussed Durant’s demands – and shared his take as he said:

“When you are a player, you get a coach and a GM that seems to want to do whatever it takes to make you happy – contractually, and to do whatever you can on the court. I don’t see how you're upset with them or they are the reason why you wanna get traded.

“So, I’m baffled by KD saying that he wanted Steve and Sean Marks out, because it seems like those two guys were behind KD 110%. And they’ve made some moves to try to really make this team better.”

Kevin Durant requested a trade on the first day of free agency, but no deal has come to fruition so far. The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and most recently the Boston Celtics have shown interest in bringing the superstar over, but to no avail. The Brooklyn Nets have been clear about milking every possible asset from Kevin Durant’s prospective team for next season, which has turned into a roadblock.

What message is Kevin Durant trying to send with his latest demands?

Although it’s been a more than a month since Durant requested a trade, there was never any talk of him being unhappy with the staff until recently. Steve Nash was reportedly handpicked by Durant for the job, and has given him a free hand for the most part.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



More on KD telling Nets ownership to pick a side:

theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… Nets owner Joe Tsai issues support for Steve Nash and Sean Marks amid @ShamsCharania 's report of Kevin Durant's ultimatum.More on KD telling Nets ownership to pick a side: Nets owner Joe Tsai issues support for Steve Nash and Sean Marks amid @ShamsCharania's report of Kevin Durant's ultimatum.More on KD telling Nets ownership to pick a side:theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… https://t.co/CwhHwTVFnE

Antoine Walker gave his two cents on Durant’s reasoning, as he speculated:

“I believe that he [Durant] knows that they were gonna bring him back. And I think he’s at a point where he knows he doesn’t wanna come back. And that’s why he made this stance yesterday.”

Kevin Durant and the Nets organization faced a lot of uncertainty last season with Irving's situation and James Harden’s decision to switch teams. Durant’s desire to move could be stemming out of wanting to have a clear path, given the fact that he is not getting any younger.

KD will enter his 15th NBA season, whichever team he suits up for – and will want everything in place for a shot at his third NBA title.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kevin Durant suit up for the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming season? Yes No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar