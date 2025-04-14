  • home icon
  • "Kevin Durant got another coach fired": Fans stunned as Suns pull plug on Mike Budenholzer after just one season

"Kevin Durant got another coach fired": Fans stunned as Suns pull plug on Mike Budenholzer after just one season

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 14, 2025 16:28 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Fans stunned as Suns pull plug on Mike Budenholzer (Source: Imagn)

For the third time in as many years, the Phoenix Suns find themselves in search of a new head coach. Following another dismissal from the organization, fans are left stunned at the now revolving door of candidates to try and turn the franchise around.

A few years removed from winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix brought in Mike Budholzer to try and lead the star-studded roster. Things did not go how the organization had hoped, as the team failed to miss the playoffs and won just 36 games in the regular season.

Similar to what they did with Frank Vogel in 2024, the Suns have decided to part ways with Budenholzer after just one year on the job. Amid the NBA's latest coach firing, fans rushed to social media with their thoughts on the situation.

Most fans chimed in on the constant change at head coach being an issue for Phoenix as they attempt to contend in the Western Conference.

"Not surprised, but man the Suns desperately need some coaching continuity. 4 coaches in 4 years is crazy," one fan said.
"Worst case of new owner syndrome. Running through coaches with no destination. Monty, Vogel, Bud." Another fan said.
"KD hasn’t had the same coach for 2 seasons in a row since leaving GSW. I’m not saying he’s the problem but ….," said one fan.

Following a 2025 campaign that fell drastically short of expectation, the Suns have gone back to square one. Matt Ishbia and the front office will survey the coaching market again this summer in hopes of finding an ideal candidate for this group.

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Edited by Kevin McCormick
