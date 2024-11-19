Kevin Durant greets Twitter NBA fan in response to his 'shoutout': "What don't u agree with brother?"

Kevin Durant often engages with fans and trolls on social media when not on the court. Whether people are praising him, criticizing him or venting over a missed parlay, Durant frequently goes back and forth with social media users on a wide range of topics.

After going back and forth with sports bettors last week, leading to his own FanDuel NFL predictions this weekend, Durant was back at it on Tuesday. When one fan tweeted that they love how much Durant engages with people online even if they disagree with him, the future Hall of Famer responded in three minutes.

"What don’t u agree with brother? Thanks for the shoutout," KD tweeted.

The fan, in turn, responded with the following tweet:

"Well it’s not that I don’t agree with what you are saying, it’s just I don’t think you should respond to some of the stuff. It comes off passive aggressive, and just feeds the troll machines."

KD has not responded yet. However, he has been engaging with other fans since then, so he might reply to the post.

Phoenix Suns fall to 1-5 in Kevin Durant's absence with 109–99 loss to Orlando on Monday

On Monday, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Orlando Magic, marking their fourth straight loss in Kevin Durant's absence. The team was 8-1 before Durant suffered a calf injury. It has gone 1-5 since, falling to fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9-6.

Apart from KD's injury woes, the Suns have been without Bradley Beal since Nov. 12. While Durant is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, Bradley might not return to action beforehand.

While speaking to media members on Monday, Phoenix coach Mike Budenholzer said there is no update regarding Beal's return despite him making progress with his rehab assignment.

This comes after Budenholzer gave an update on KD to media members heading into the weekend.

“Kevin’s been good," he said. "We’ve been in touch. His work ethic is kind of similar with rehab. He gets after it. He’s pushing to get back and be healthy as quick as he can. So, everything directly from Kevin and the sports performance group, all positive.”

The Suns are in the midst of a home stretch that will see them face the Knicks on Wednesday. They will then have almost a full week off thanks to the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday, with their next game set for Nov. 27 against Brooklyn.

The hope is that with almost a full week between games, players like Durant, Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will have extra time to recover without missing games.

