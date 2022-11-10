Kevin Durant highlights Brooklyn Nets-New York Knicks rivalry: "I'm always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some s**t about being a Knicks fan"

Kevin Durant was in an upbeat mood on Wednesday. Even before the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks got underway at Barclays Center, Durant was seen booing Knicks fans.

Durant told the media after the Nets registered an impressive 112-85 victory against their intra-city rivals:

"Regardless of each team's record, there's always going to be a rivalry, regardless of who's on the floor. There's always going to be a rivalry because of the fans here in New York city. They are so passionate and they love sports so much. There's always going to be competition."

Kevin Durant added:

"As long as I got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I'm always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some s**t about being a Knicks fan. It only adds to the rivalry and the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaging in the rivalry as well. It's all in fun."

Kevin Durant registers his 17th career triple-double to lead the Brooklyn Nets to third victory in four games

The Brooklyn Nets romped home to an easy victory against the visiting New York Knicks. Riding on a Kevin Durant special, the Nets registered their third victory in four games.

Durant posted his first triple-double of the season, his 17th overall, as he finished the contest with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists on 53 percent shooting from the field.

The Nets have been in disarray over the last few weeks, suspending Kyrie Irving from the team for his "failure to disavow antisemitism". The Irving matter was preceded by Steve Nash's firing after the Nets had started the season with a 2-5 record.

The Nets then almost scored a self-goal after multiple reports suggested that they would land Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his head coaching role by the Boston Celtics for improper conduct at the workplace.

Fortunately, better sense prevailed. After briefly assigning long-time assistant Jacque Vaughn to the interim head-coaching role, the Nets announced Vaughn as the team's new head coach before Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Although Vaughn led the team to a 2-2 record after Nash's firing, the win against the Knicks was his first as the official head coach of the Nets.

Kevin Durant, who has been the only stabilizing factor for the Nets throughout the season, had some high praise for Vaughn after the win against the Knicks.

The 12-time All-Star, who is averaging 30.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 5.3 apg and nearly two blocks a game, told the media that he was 'excited' about Vaughn's elevation. Durant said:

"I was excited for him. I know the works that he puts in every day. I know how much he cares about the development of each player and this team as a whole. Looking forward to playing for him. All the guys have responded to how he wants us to play and I'm looking forward to how we progress after this."

Kevin Durant was "excited" for Jacque Vaughn to be named permanent head coach:



"I know the works that he puts in every day. I know how much he cares about the development of each player and this team as a whole."

