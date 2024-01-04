Kevin Durant injury: Suns HC Frank Vogel provides concerning update on 2x NBA Finals MVP

Kevin Durant is out once again for the Phoenix Suns' game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. According to the injury reports, KD felt soreness in his right hamstring following their New Year's Eve 112-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. This led the star to miss out on their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

With Durant once again out of the equation against the Clippers, many are concerned if the hamstring injury has turned into something serious. Fortunately, Suns coach Frank Vogel has provided some good news, saying that Durant is deemed as day-to-day with his injury. That means he could come back whenever he feels like he can play through the soreness or when the pain completely alleviates.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can the Suns beat the Clippers without Kevin Durant by their side?

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

The LA Clippers are arguably the best team in Los Angeles this season, with the newly found big four of Paul George, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook. The Clippers were initially off to a rough start when Harden came into the scene. However, when they finally found their groove as a newly formed team, they became one of the most unstoppable forces this season.

On Wednesday, the Clippers are scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns, who seem to have an advantage with Kevin Durant out of the picture. Although they have a couple of other stars on the team such as Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, Durant is arguably the best player on the team. With that said, the Suns might find it difficult to stop LA in their tracks.

The challenge that the Suns need to overcome is the chances of George, Harden, and Leonard catching fire from the perimeter or behind the three-point line. All three stars are deadeye shooters once they catch the rhythm. Applying a lot of pressure on defense would throw them off, even if it's for a bit.

The second option would be for Bradley Beal and Devin Booker to step up on offense. Without Kevin Durant by their side, their offensive power has significantly dropped. Fortunately, both Beal and Booker are offensive threats in their own right and have carried their teams to victory before teaming up with Durant. They'll have to channel their inner superstars if they want to overcome the new and improved Clippers.