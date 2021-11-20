Kevin Durant injury update: Brooklyn Nets star ruled out of the game vs Orlando Magic; Here's what we know so far

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Orlando Magic for a Friday night game at the Barclays Center. Kevin Durant has been announced to miss tonight's game due to an injury spell. This will be the Nets' 17th game of the season as they look forward to a home win.

According to The Athletic writer Shams Charania, Kevin Durant has been listed to sit out of tonight’s game against the Magic due to a right shoulder sprain. This comes hours before they take the court and go up against the 15th placed team in the Eastern Conference. KD's absence might set the Nets and their top scorer back in their campaign for an NBA championship title win.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Nets‘ Kevin Durant is listed out tonight vs. Orlando due to right shoulder sprain. Nets‘ Kevin Durant is listed out tonight vs. Orlando due to right shoulder sprain.

With Kyrie Irving out due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the Nets have held their own with Kevin Durant and James Harden leading the pack. Losing Durant might be a thing of worry for the Nets, who are tied with Miami at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Although the team still has the prolific Harden to lead and hold down the fort pending Durant's return, they are better off with their key player healthy and on the court.

Kevin Durant and his MVP performances in the early stage of the 2021-22 NBA season

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after making a shot during the first half against the Golden State Warriors

It's been an amazing start to the season by Kevin Durant, as he has been extraordinary on the court for the Brooklyn Nets. The 4-time scoring champion has placed himself on the watch list for possible MVP consideration.

He has posted 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the season thus far. Ranked second in the league for most points scored per game, behind Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry. KD has recorded a career-high 62.1% effective field goal in 16 appearances in the new season.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater After a 40-point night, Steph Curry's season average bumps up to 29.4 per game. He leads the league in scoring again. Kevin Durant second at 28.6. After a 40-point night, Steph Curry's season average bumps up to 29.4 per game. He leads the league in scoring again. Kevin Durant second at 28.6.

He currently has the most total points scored in the league and has been largely responsible for the Nets' strong start to the season. This is Kevin Durant's second season with the Nets and he hopes to clinch his 3rd NBA championship ring by the end of the campaign.

Edited by Parimal