Kevin Durant Injury Update: Coach Mike Budenholzer shares potential return timeline for Suns' star following ankle issue

With the Phoenix Suns' regular season nearing its end, Kevin Durant sustained a left ankle sprain in a game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Two days later, his coach provided an update with major implications for the team.

Ad

As per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, coach Mike Budenholzer dashed the hopes of fans expecting Durant to return for the team's upcoming three-game road trip.

"Mike Budenholzer said Kevin Durant (ankle) isn't expected to join the Suns on the road trip, but is hopeful to have him back before the end of the regular season," Rankin tweeted on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This means the 15-time All-Star will miss Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics and Sunday’s showdown with the New York Knicks.

Durant's presence could have bolstered the Suns’ chances against three teams ranked in the top six of the Eastern Conference. While the Bucks are expected to be without Damian Lillard and the Knicks may still be missing Jalen Brunson, Milwaukee and New York will remain tough opponents for Phoenix.

Ad

Phoenix is a full game behind the Sacramento Kings for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Durant’s availability could be a deciding factor in the Suns’ playoff push.

Report: Kevin Durant 'open' to a Phoenix return next season

Since the trade deadline, Durant’s tenure in Phoenix has been under heavy scrutiny, with rumors circulating that the Suns were considering trading him. Though a deal never materialized, speculation grew that Durant’s time in Phoenix was coming to an end.

Ad

Logan Murdock of The Ringer reported Tuesday that Durant remains open to staying with the Suns beyond this season:

"The book isn’t closed on Durant returning to the Suns next season," Murdock wrote. "League sources suggest that Durant, who will be eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason, would be open to a return. Booker says he’d be excited to continue playing with his idol."

Ad

Expand Tweet

As the offseason approaches, the NBA community will closely watch the Suns as they await Durant’s next move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback