Kevin Durant Injury Update: Latest on former MVP’s status ahead of game between Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns (Jan. 16)

The Phoenix Suns don’t have Kevin Durant on the injury report so he is expected to play on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. KD hasn’t been part of Phoenix’s list of injured players over the past few weeks. The Suns will be hopeful he stays that way, particularly with every game becoming more important.

Durant is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists since returning from a hamstring injury early this year. The Suns are 3-3 during that stretch but are confident that they will improve as KD regains his rhythm. Phoenix is just a much better team if the former MVP is available.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Out of the Suns’ Big Three, Kevin Durant has been the healthiest. He has missed only seven of Phoenix’s 39 games. Devin Booker (9) and Bradley Beal (24) have been more injury prone.

The former Golden State Warriors superstar had a foot injury on Nov. 24 and missed one game. On Dec. 7, he suffered a sprained ankle that forced him to miss two games. He stayed healthy until the end of the year before complaining of hamstring tightness.

Suns coach Frank Vogel told the media that the superstar forward suffered it late in the game versus the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. The following night, Phoenix held him out versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Durant has been injury-free since returning from the hamstring issue. If he stays that way together with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Phoenix is expected to make a deep playoff run.

Where to watch Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns?

The Phoenix Suns will host the Sacramento Kings at the Footprint Center. The said matchup will not be on national TV but there are still other ways to catch the action. Basketball fans can have access to the game NBA League Pass. NBC Sports California, Arizona’s Family 3TV/ Arizona’s Family Sports also air the game live.

