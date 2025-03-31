Kevin Durant Injury Update: NBA insider reveals crushing news on Suns star's ankle setback

During the Phoenix Suns' matchup Sunday, Kevin Durant appeared to have suffered an ankle injury. Less than 24 hours later, developments have emerged regarding the status of the former MVP.
The injury occurred while Durant was attacking the basket against the Houston Rockets. While going to plant his foot, he stepped on Jabari Smith Jr. This led to him immediately crashing to the floor gripping his ankle.
On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported an injury update for Kevin Durant. The Suns star has suffered a sprained ankle and is expected to be out for at least the next week.
This is a devasting blow for Phoenix as they attempt to secure a spot in the playoffs. With just seven games to go, the Suns sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. They are still in striking distance to get in the play-in tournament, trailing the 10th-place Sacramento Kings by one-and-a-half games.
Following this injury, the Suns now have to try and save their seasons without the services of one of their top performers.
Candler Parsons wants to see Kevin Durant wind up on the San Antonio Spurs
With Kevin Durant missing at least a week, some feel this could mark the end of what has been an underwhelming season for the Phoenix Suns. In light of them falling way short of expectations, one former player touched on the superstar forward getting a change of scenery.
Durant's name was floated around at the trade deadline, and the expectation is that the rumor mill will heat up for him again this summer. Among the more recent teams to have been tied to KD is the San Antonio Spurs.
On Monday's episode of Run It Back, Chandler Parsons touched on the rumors linking the Spurs to Durant. He feels it would be a great move for a team looking to step back into the title picture.
"I think it's perfect," Parsons said. "Go get Kevin Durant, I bet you Pop is back next year to coach that team. That would be awesome. I do think this fits."
The Spurs looked to be ready to take a big step forward this season after acquiring De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. However, things got derailed when Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the year due to a blood clot diagnosis.
From a fit standpoint, Durant could make sense for the Spurs. He could be a mentor of sorts to Wembanyama, and brings championship experience to the young squad. Also, with only one year being left on his contract, San Antonio doesn't have to commit long-term to the aging superstar.
