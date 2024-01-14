Kevin Durant Injury Update: Phoenix Suns star's status ahead of clash vs Portland Trail Blazers (Jan. 14)

Kevin Durant will suit up for the Phoenix Suns ahead of their Sunday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Durant is not listed in the Suns' injury report for their showdown against the Blazers, which means he will be in action on the Suns' trip to the Pacific Northwest.

Except for Damion Lee, who remains out due to a knee injury, the Phoenix Suns are almost intact against the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Damion Lee is still "ways away" from a full recovery. However, there is hope that he can return before the end of the regular season in April.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has sustained multiple injuries this season. He had a foot problem on Nov. 24, due to which he missed one game. On Dec. 7, KD dealt with an ankle injury that saw him miss two games. Durant's last ailment reported was a hamstring injury, which he sustained on Jan. 1. Durant missed four games because of that.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers will not be shown on national television.

However, fans can watch the games live on Root Sports and Root Sports Plus in Portland and Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix. The game can be watched through a livestream via NBA League Pass.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns' goals met vs. LA Lakers

How the Phoenix Suns played against the LA Lakers in the 127-109 win was all according to what Kevin Durant and coach Frank Vogel wanted for them.

For Vogel, he wanted the Suns to shoot more from the outside, and they responded with 14 made triples. Beal made eight of those threes, just one shy of the Suns' all-time single-player record for most threes shared by six players.

“It’s something that I’ve been trying to kick myself to do the last five years of my career, to shoot eight-to-10 3-pointers a game,” Beal said.

“I worked with my training group back in town and got it back feeling right. Tonight, I was confident in it, and once it was in my hands, just making it flow.”

For Durant, he wanted Booker to step up, and Booker responded with a 31-point performance.

“I was doing what my teammates asked of me,” Booker said. “Having a mate like him out there to give you that much confidence and let you rock out is huge.”

Now, the Suns look to sustain their brilliance against the Lakers as they travel to the Northwest to take on the slumping Blazers, who are returning home after back-to-back blowout losses.