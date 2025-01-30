Kevin Durant injury update: Suns star provides crucial update on thumb ailment

Following the Phoenix Suns' 121-113 home loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Kevin Durant touched on his thumb ailment, which had him listed as questionable for the contest. During the postgame interview, when asked about the impact of the injury, Durant was quick to dismiss any injury-related woes.

"If I'm out there, I ain't worried about it," he said.

Kevin Durant seemingly picked up the injury during the Suns' win over the LA Clippers on Monday. However, he seems to have made a quick return as he was cleared to play against the Timberwolves and was seen wearing a thumb brace during the game.

"After one play, I just felt it after one play. I don't know exactly what happened, but I think I just hit somebody," Durant said. "When I'm out there, I felt good tonight. Everything felt great tonight."

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns' losing effort against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday with 33 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four blocks.

"We are grown men": Kevin Durant makes feelings clear on trade deadline

With just over a week to go before the trade deadline, there may be some sense of unease around NBA teams and players as they deal with the uncertainty of their future. However, when asked if the same has been a source of distraction for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant dismissed the narrative during the postgame interview on Wednesday.

"I don't think so. We are grown men, most of these guys been in the league 8+ years, 9+ years," Durant said. "They understand the business, it's nothing new. It's about doing your job and controlling what you can control every single day.

"Until your name is called or it’s not called, you still gotta do your job, even if it’s here or in another jersey. That's just the part of the business."

The two-time NBA champion also noted that he wants his team to feel comfortable regarding their future. However, he maintained that the team must focus on their roles without the added stress.

"I want everybody on this team, I want everybody to feel comfortable with their role, their future, their contracts, and all of that stuff," Durant continued. "I'd love that for each one of my teammates and for myself. I've been traded before too, you know, so I understand that the part of around this time is a hectic part, but you dive into the work, and everything else takes care of itself."

So far in the season, Kevin Durant is averaging a team-high 27.1 points along with 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The former NBA MVP is shooting 52.3% from the field, including 39.8% from deep, as the Phoenix Suns stand ninth in the Western Conference with a 24-22 record.

