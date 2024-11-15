Kevin Durant joined by 2 Phoenix Suns starters on injury report ahead of Emirates NBA Cup game vs. OKC Thunder (Nov. 15)

The Phoenix Suns face the OKC Thunder next in their Emirates NBA Cup game. Phoenix won its first game in the tournament against the Utah Jazz 120-112 despite Kevin Durant's absence. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal carried the team, scoring 31 and 24 points, respectively.

Mason Plumlee also filled in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic with a 15-point, 14-rebound performance. The Suns took a 12-point lead in the first quarter and looked comfortable the rest of the way. The OKC Thunder are a much tougher opponent, though.

The Suns could be extremely shorthanded, with multiple rotation players joining Kevin Durant on the injury report ahead of this contest. Here's how things stand for the Suns on the injury front:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Phoenix Suns' injury report ft. Kevin Durant

The Suns' will be without Kevin Durant, who is dealing with a left calf strain. He has missed the last three games and will be re-evaluated in just over a week. Durant will be joined by starter Bradley Beal on the sidelines because of a left calf strain. Beal also missed Wednesday's 127-104 loss to Sacramento. He remains day-to-day.

Meanwhile, another starter, Jusuf Nurkic, and key rotation player Grayson Allen are questionable. Nurkic is dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Allen has a right hamstring soreness. Reserve Collin Gillespie is the other player out, who is sidelined with a right ankle fracture.

Nurkic returned last game, playing a limited 22 minutes and tallying three points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Meanwhile, Allen missed the previous game after playing on the first night of a back-to-back.

A questionable status means the duo is 50-50 to suit up, and their chances of playing could be determined closer to tipoff.

The Suns must lean on Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Josh Okogie to compensate for Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen's potential absence. Meanwhile, Mason Plumlee will play a bigger role if Jusuf Nurkic remains out.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder?

The Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder game won't be on national TV. However, fans in local regions can view the game on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports and FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma. Interested viewers outside Phoenix and Oklahoma can view the contest online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback