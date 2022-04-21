"Kevin Durant is just getting BULLIED and he has FOLDED!" - Skip Bayless' scathing take on KD, calls him the "softest player on the planet" as Nets lose Game 2 against Celtics in the playoffs

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless has lambasted Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant for his dismal showing against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their NBA 2022 playoffs first-round clash.

Durant registered 27 points but made only four of 17 field goals on the night, with 18 of his points coming from free-throw range. The Celtics' defense did a remarkable job against the 2014 NBA MVP for the second game in a row.

Bayless was having none of it and took to Twitter to express his views on the Nets superstar's showing, saying:

"Kevin Durant is just getting BULLIED and he has FOLDED. No mas. Make that The Softest Player on the Planet. So disappointing."

Durant just couldn't find a way to score in the second half as the Brooklyn Nets ended up blowing a ten-point lead.

KD went 0-for-10 across the last two quarters while turning the ball over four times during that stretch. He had a box +/- score of -10, tied for the lowest for any player on the Nets roster.

Durant's numbers look even more miserable if his scores from both games are viewed collectively. He has gone 13 of 41 from the field (31%), dished out eight assists, and recorded a whopping 12 turnovers. He also has the worst box +/- score for any player on the Nets team in the series (-23).

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless KEVIN DURANT HAS TURNED INTO A NIGHTMARE. COMPLETELY OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED BY A CELTS DEFENSE THAT'S TURNING HIM INTO A TURNOVER MACHINE. PULL YOUR HEAD OUT, MAN. KEVIN DURANT HAS TURNED INTO A NIGHTMARE. COMPLETELY OVERWHELMED AND OVERMATCHED BY A CELTS DEFENSE THAT'S TURNING HIM INTO A TURNOVER MACHINE. PULL YOUR HEAD OUT, MAN.

Can Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets bounce back to overturn the 0-2 deficit against the Boston Celtics?

Before the start of their first-round series against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were the favorites to win this matchup across seven games. However, that prediction seems far from reality, considering how the Nets have faltered in the first two games.

Additionally, Kevin Durant has been in terrible form. No one in the NBA fraternity had expected this, considering the two-time NBA champion's success in the playoffs, especially with his numbers.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Kevin Durant tonight:



27 Points

5 Assists

4 Rebounds

23% FG



0/10 FGM in the 2nd Half. Kevin Durant tonight:27 Points5 Assists4 Rebounds23% FG0/10 FGM in the 2nd Half. https://t.co/mMHEjGQbR6

The Celtics have been one of the most lethal units since Christmas Day. They were first in defensive ratings, second in offensive ratings, and first in net ratings across both conferences during that stretch.

Jayson Tatum and company have a much better balance at both ends of the floor, something the Brooklyn Nets have lacked since the start of the season.

The Nets have relied heavily on their offense, but with Durant misfiring, they appear to be in deep trouble.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh