Kevin Durant KD 17 'USA' Colorway: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In February 2024, Nike gave a teaser for the Kevin Durant 17 shoes. The athletic apparel giant whet basketball fans' appetites after months of waiting. "KD" eventually debuted an all-black edition in Game 1 of the Phoenix Suns’ first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Durant’s postseason run, however, came to an early end. The Suns were swept in four games, forcing the “Easy Money Sniper” to have an early vacation. Basketball fans were content to see other players wear the KD 17 during the playoffs.

Kevin Durant will be back in the limelight again in August along with the star-studded Team USA basketball team. The “Slim Reaper” will play alongside Steph Curry, LeBron James, Suns teammate Devin Booker and some of the biggest names in the sport.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To commemorate Durant's participation in the 2024 Olympics, Nike indulged fans with a KD 17 “USA” colorway.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kevin Durant KD 17 “USA” is available now

The red, white and blue colorways of the Kevin Durant KD 17 are now available on Nike’s website. Durant’s latest model is predominantly white while the red trimmings are found on both the lateral and medial sides of the shoe. The Swoosh used limited the blue color to the spot between the upper and the sole.

The 17th version of Durant’s shoes has a minimalistic vibe in some sense, particularly since it is low-cut. "KD" reportedly wanted Nike not to give it a high collar as most basketball shoes are.

At the rear part of the shoe is Kevin Durant’s name which is stitched on a sturdy heel support. The back end of the sole has the letters “E A S Y,” which is taken from his moniker “Easy Money Sniper.”

The KD 17 also has a “Sunrise” edition, which is dressed in Phoenix Suns colorways. But the “USA” model has been the more highly anticipated release since it is timed for Durant’s stint with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

What is the price of the KD 17 “USA”

Basketball fans will need to shell out $150 to get a pair of the KD 17 shoes. The “USA” and “Sunrise” colorways are available for that price. The KD x Bink, KD x Metro Boomin and KD x Alchemist also carry the same price tag. Men’s sizes range from 3.5 to 18 while women’s sizes are available from 5 to 19.5.

Also Read: Team USA Olympics 2024 Basketball team officially revealed: Full roster and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback