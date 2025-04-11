Kevin Durant to Knicks and Devin Booker to save Giannis? Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce make bold suggestions

The NBA has seen numerous shocking moves this season, headlined by the blockbuster trade between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, which brought Luka Doncic to LA. With many other storylines coming through this season, ex-NBA champions Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce have made their own bold suggestions on who could be the next big star on the move.

On "KG Certified" on Friday, Garnett and Pierce suggested that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker should be scooped out of the Phoenix Suns and moved to contending squads such as the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

“I think KD to the Knicks changes the concept. They need a star,” Garnett said. (From 28:41)

“Booker to Milwaukee can save Giannis … I just know he can save Giannis because Giannis could be on his way out if things don’t turn out well,” Pierce added.

The two former Boston Celtics superstars also added reigning MVP Nikola Jokic to their projections. They said the OKC Thunder could be a possible destination for the Denver Nuggets superstar once he is made available by the team.

“I can see Joker ending up in OKC. Here is the thing about OKC, they have the assets. They can propose something that nobody else can propose,” Pierce said. (From 29:24)

The Suns have been one of the most underperforming teams this season, finishing the regular season outside of the play-in range. Their playoff run ended early, despite having three former All-Stars in Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal.

Meanwhile, Jokic’s Nuggets fired longtime coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth on Thursday, signaling a massive change for the franchise which won a title in 2022-23.

Unlike the Suns, the Nuggets are in the playoffs, while Jokic is expected to be one of the frontrunners to this season’s MVP award once more, alongside the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Paul Pierce braces for wild offseason after shocking movements this year

Considering the wild player movements that happened this season, Paul Pierce braces for a wild and unpredictable offseason in the coming months as teams try to load up for next year.

“This was an interesting season. We lost two coaches in the middle of a playoff run. We lost Luka Doncic, a franchise player. What’s going to happen this summer?” Pierce said in the same episode. “That is something that’s going to drive up.” (From 31:44)

Before the offseason, the NBA is also gearing up for the playoffs which could also dictate the top destinations for players in the upcoming offseason.

The offseason will start in late June, just weeks after the NBA Finals, with the NBA draft slated for Jun. 26.

