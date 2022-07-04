“He can’t take the pain, he can’t get scarred, if you get involved, he’ll leave your team in ruins” - Shannon Sharpe says Kevin Durant runs away when things get hard, says the KD-LeBron conversations can be put to bed

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. However, as great as he is, he hasn't been reliable when it comes to long-term plans.

Just when it started to look like the Brooklyn Nets were going to have both Kyrie Irving and Durant next year, the two-time NBA champion requested a trade.

In most situations, Durant wouldn't be blamed for wanting to leave. However, he is known for leaving his teams when things get hard. That is exactly what Shannon Sharpe talked about.

"I'm surprised, but I started thinking and realized KD's a runner. He's a track star. He's going to run away when it gets hard. He can’t take the pain, he can’t get scarred, if you get involved, he’ll leave your team in ruins."

The Brooklyn Nets forward has a history of leaving his teams, and many believe that has tainted his legacy.

Kevin Durant's decision shouldn't surprise anyone

Shannon Sharpe spoke about his initial surprise with Durant's decision. He then realized that Durant keeps leaving teams when adversity arises.

The NBA analyst commented on Durant having a perfect situation with Golden State, winning two championships there. Despite all of this, Durant didn't feel like he got enough credit for his efforts. He decided to leave and make his own team in Brooklyn.

Sharpe pointed out how the Golden State Warriors were Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson's team. But even after Durant got a chance to build his team in Brooklyn, he now wants to leave it.

"Everything that's there is because of Kevin Durant. The head coach is because of Kevin Durant, Kyrie, James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, everybody was there because of Kevin Durant."

Durant was also criticized for wanting to join the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat. The two teams were first seeds last year and both made the NBA Finals in the last three years.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are completely different

Shannon Sharpe also brought up LeBron James during his rant about Durant. He believes that the Durant-James comparison should be "put in bed."

James has been criticized during his career, especially for joining the Big 3 in Miami. Unlike Durant, however, the Los Angeles Lakers forward has never requested to be traded to another team.

LeBron James has never requested to be traded. (Image via Getty Images)

LeBron has played 19 seasons in the NBA. While he's played for four different teams, he has joined all of them via free agency.

There is no doubt that Durant can transform any NBA team into serious contenders. He has not, however, proven reliable with long-term plans.

