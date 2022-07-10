“Kevin Durant and Kyrie were going to be this magic elixir, the Brooklyn Nets were going to take over” - NBA analyst says everything changes for a team when Durant joins them, including your future

The Brooklyn Nets' dream of dominating the NBA with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving never came to fruition. The Nets could break up The "perfect duo" before the season starts.

The Nets have reportedly made significant demands in discussions of a possible Durant trade. The Phoenix Suns, reportedly the forward's preferred destination, don't plan to break up the team to make a deal.

Colin Cowherd said signing Durant changes everything, including the team's core. He affects the coach, bench, and rotation. He referenced KD joining the Brooklyn Nets and the subsequent firing of coach Kenny Atkinson.

"You bring Durant into your team, everything changes. He may not like the coach. You have to give up some of your bench. You have to give up your future," Cowherd started. "Are we forgetting that Brooklyn was really good?

"Remember when he got to Brooklyn, they had Kenny Atkinson. Right now with Golden State up for every single job, great young coach, nope, had to get rid of him. Durant wanted Steve Nash or somebody who had played. And they had a really good bench. Well, they had to give up some of that to get KD, all the chemistry was great."

Cowherd also pointed out Durant's decision to exit the Golden State Warriors and head to the Nets to join Kyrie in a bid to take over the league.

"Now he screwed that up because Kevin Durant and Kyrie were going to be this magic elixir. The Brooklyn Nets were going to take over the league," Cowherd said. "Like it's this idea that you get Kevin Durant and it doesn't screw things up. Well, you have to give up stuff to get him. And now again because of the Rudy Gobert deal you're gonna have to give up more."

Colin Cowherd believes there is no bidding war for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

A Durant trade to Phoenix has no new information. The Nets have insisted on getting All-NBA players in return for the twelve-time All-Star. The Suns, however, are reluctant to let go of their top players.

According to Colin Cowherd, there aren't many requests for Durant. Cowherd believes the asking price might be too high for teams with the Rudy Gobert trade raising the bar.

"There's no bidding war for Kevin Durant," Cowherd stated. "The Nets thought there'd be a bidding war, there's not, not that many people are interested. And now that Rudy Gobert trade screwed up the market. The fact that you have to give up a lot for Durant trade, people aren't that interested."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far