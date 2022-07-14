“KD is probably saying ‘hey I need you to sign Kyrie Irving to a long term extension’… Time will heal all this” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will start the season in a Nets jersey

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are at the center of trade discussions in the NBA world. Despite both stars wanting to leave this offseason, one analyst believes they could stay with the Brooklyn Nets.

Suggested deals include a potential double-swap to the LA Lakers.

Durant's trade request created a seemingly untenable situation, but one NBA analyst believes everything can be fixed. During a recent segment on NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins explained why.

"I'm not saying KD is saying upgrade the roster, but KD is probably saying hey, I need you to sign Kyrie Irving to a long-term extension. So, in my opinion, what I said to you last week, Malika, is this.

"I don't believe that Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving are going anywhere. That's just my honest opinion. Look, they're still on the market right now."

Perkins believes that time is critical in fixing the Brooklyn Nets situation.

"I think time will heal all this. I think eventually, Kevin Durant will talk with the Brooklyn Nets. He will come in himself, not his representation in Rich Kleiman, and I think they will figure it out.

"I think at the start of the season. We will see Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant all in Brooklyn Nets uniforms to start the regular season of this year."

When the NBA offseason began, the Brooklyn Nets appeared to be headed towards a massive overhaul. If Kendrick Perkins is correct, the Nets could instead have their core intact and some potential upgrades.

Perkins is not the only person who believes the Brooklyn Nets can keep their superstars together.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could remain in Brooklyn because of their current market.

With no straightforward trades on the table for Irving and Durant, both are likely to remain in Nets uniforms.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are two of the top talents in the NBA, so it would make sense for teams to be interested in them. Instead, no potential suitors like the marketplace for the two stars appear.

"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping." @WindhorstESPN thinks there is a possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stay in Brooklyn"The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping." .@WindhorstESPN thinks there is a possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stay in Brooklyn 👀 "The market for Durant has not been as lucrative as the Nets were hoping." https://t.co/pkLgjTdFHe

If the Brooklyn Nets do not find any trades they would like for Irving and Durant, they do not need to trade them. For Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, staying in Brooklyn could be the perfect situation for next season.

