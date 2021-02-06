Kevin Durant is left stunned by league's safety protocols, Bradley Beal's 25-point streak comes to an end | NBA Highlights

Friday night proved to be electric, keeping basketball fans on the edge of their seats with high-flying NBA action. A total of 18 teams took to the court for an eventful evening of thrilling matchups. The highlight of the night was the drama that unfolded between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets.

Former league MVP Kevin Durant was pulled out twice from the game due to COVID-19 protocols, as Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 63 points in a big win over the Nets.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball dropped a career-high 34 points in a loss to the Utah Jazz, and Bradley Beal's 25-point streak came to an end in a loss on the road against the Miami Heat.

On this note, let's check out the top NBA highlights from around the association this Friday evening.

NBA Highlights: The Raptors' Siakam and Lowry exploded for a combined 63 points while Kevin Durant gets thrown out in the third

In a rematch from the 2020 playoffs, Fred VanVleet reigned supreme again, sinking the long-range dagger late in the game.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had a bizarre outing, as the two-time NBA champion did not get to start the game. Durant then got removed in the third quarter due to the league's strict health and safety protocols. The drama led to the Nets dropping the game to the resurgent Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant's reaction when told he has to leave the game due to health and safety protocols after being initially cleared by the NBA.pic.twitter.com/ay3uBs2wyE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2021

Brooklyn Nets' triple-double machine, James Harden, was cooking tonight with a pretty no-look pass for the easy bucket. Harden is averaging 24 points, 12 assists, and 8 boards for the Nets this season.

NBA Highlights: D'Angelo Russell was feeling it tonight as he calmly drained the three that sealed the deal in a Timberwolves victory over the Thunder

D'Angelo Russell's big-time three allowed the Timberwolves to cruise past the Thunder in a much-needed win. The Wolves are currently the definition of rock bottom, as they have the worst record in a talent-rich Western Conference.

NBA Highlights: Kemba Walker had a coming-out party as he went clutch late in the game to surge past the LA Clippers

Kemba Walker rose to the occasion, dropping an impressive 24-point performance against the LA Clippers. With the win, the Celtics have improved their season to 12-9 for the fourth-best record in the East. Kemba coming back into his own is a great sign for the Celtics' title aspirations this campaign.

NBA Highlights: Brandon Ingram sinks a sweet mid-range J for the win

Ingram exploded for 30 points in a gutsy road win against the Pacers. The Pelicans are now on a two-game winning streak with the 'W.'

NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball continues to raise his ceiling as he drops a career-high 34 point performance in a loss against the Utah Jazz

The Jazz's 26 three-pointers overshadowed LaMelo Ball's career-high performance for their 18th win of the season. The Jazz have the best record in the association.

NBA Highlights: Jimmy Butler tallies a near triple-double in a resounding victory over the Wizards

Another near triple-double from our leader ☕ pic.twitter.com/yFI8lUiTaw — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 6, 2021

The Miami Heat exacted revenge against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Washington Wizards, with a blowout victory for their eighth win of the season. The game witnessed Bradley Beal's 25-point streak coming to an end. Beal is leading the league with an impressive average of 34.8 points per game.

Kendrick Nunn has emerged as a lethal scoring option for the Heat this season and registered a 25-point performance for the win.

Nunn's in the bag tonight pic.twitter.com/IRwlu2RqEz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 6, 2021

Beal had an off night and scored seven points on 1-for-14 shooting in the Wizards' 14th loss of the campaign.

Bradley Beal is 0-12 in the first half 😬 pic.twitter.com/WNh0O8ccpT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 6, 2021

NBA Highlights: CP3 uses his stellar court vision for the bullet pass to Mikal Bridges for the highlight dunk

The high-flying Phoenix Suns dazzled against a struggling Pistons side. Booker and Paul combined for 43 points for their 12th win of the season.

NBA Highlights: Giannis protects the rim with authority, not once but twice in the same play

Reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took down the slumping Cavs in a dominant showing. The Bucks are right in the hunt for the top position in the East. We end today's NBA highlights with the stellar defensive showing from Greek Freak.