"I think that the fact that he was playing with guys — particularly a star in Kyrie Irving that hadn't been there more than half the season was a factor" - Stephen A. Smith reflects on reasons why Kevin Durant had an abysmal outing against Celtics

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had one of the worst playoff performances of his career, becoming a non-factor in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The Boston Celtics elevated their game with a focus on shutting down Durant, which worked pretty well for them, enabling a 4-0 sweep. Durant averaged 26.3 points against the Celtics, which, to his standards, is pretty low.

Luka Doncic, on the other hand, has stepped up in the playoffs this year – inciting a debate on “First Take,” regarding Kevin Durant’s status as the league’s best offensive player.

Doncic has averaged 31.5 points in the playoffs so far – through the first two rounds – helping his team make the Western Conference finals.

However, Stephen A. Smith believes that Durant’s lackluster performance in the playoffs could be attributed to a host of factors, as he said:

"He absolutely had an awful series. I think conditioning was a factor. I think the fact that he had limited help was a factor.

"I think that the fact that he was playing with guys — particulary a star in Kyrie Irving that hadn't been there more than half the season was a factor. I think a lot of stuff caught up with them."

The Brooklyn Nets did face a lot of trouble throughout the season, and Kevin Durant’s injury sidelined him for quite some time.

Amidst injury trouble, James Harden being unsettled and Kyrie Irving’s limited availability have been highlighted multiple times. However, Stephen A. Smith pointed out another factor that might have had a bigger role to play – the coaching.

Former NBA legend Steve Nash is still relatively new to the coaching role, and has entered the career with the challenge of coaching a superstar team. Stephen A. Smith believes his lack of experience was evident, as he said:

“If there's one indictment that we can have on Steve Nash above all else — tell me one easy shot that Kevin Durant has had. When you look at the absence of movement of the basketball, questionable spacing — it's like ok Kyrie, ok Kevin Durant, you're the stars, take us there. As opposed to opportunities being created.

“You see other coaches like the Spoelstra's of the world and others, creating sets where guys are getting open shots — they're not just getting the ball, they're actually getting open shots.”

Kevin Durant remains one of the best offensive players in the league, despite a poor playoff run

Durant may have suffered from a lot of shade being thrown at him based on the Celtics series, but he’s played way too many years in the league at an insane level for his talent to be questioned.

The way he’s created offense for himself in the past has rightfully raised the level of expectations for him – making people scratch their heads when he’s unable to get going.

Stephen A. Smith argued with Chris Russo for suggesting that Luka Doncic is a better shooter, saying:

“I'm not saying Kevin Durant doesn't deserve a hit, but you know why he takes a hit, Doggy? Because expectations of him, is not what he lived up to. But that don't mean we forget why we had those expectations. This brother is Kevin Durant. Fall back and recognize he's Kevin Durant.”

No doubt Durant will look to bounce back stronger next season and get back to winning ways. There were just too many factors that worked against Durant in the postseason and the help did not come.

The way the playoffs went for the Nets, it has given them a lot to think about during the summer – but it is too soon to write off Durant’s offensive greatness.

