Kevin Durant livid over fake account spreading misinformation on his dating life

Parody NBA pages often post false details about players as a joke and even 14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is not safe from these. Throughout the years, the Phoenix Suns star has been on the receiving end of these false jokes and he fell victim to another one recently.

Notorious parody account NBA Centel recently made a fake post claiming that Durant created a list of reasons why he is single and then posted it to his official Instagram account.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite NBA Centel's bio stating that they are a parody account, there still seemed to be a couple of fans who believed that the post really came from Durant. One fan even responded to the post, telling Durant to "seek therapy."

Expand Tweet

As a response, Kevin Durant said this to the fan.

"I won't call y'all that one word," Durant said. "I'ma just say a lot of y'all who believe NBA Centel is real just lack the mental capacity."

Expand Tweet

NBA Centel has become one of the most popular NBA parody accounts on Twitter and many who see their posts are aware of the humorous side of it.

However, there are still a few who do not know this or simply make the mistake of thinking the posts are from NBA Central.

Also read: "Golden State didn't handle it right": Former Warriors champ critical of Kevin Durant-Draymond Green's altercation being mishandled

Kevin Durant has kept his personal and dating life private

Despite being a well-known athlete, Kevin Durant's personal life has mostly remained private. Currently, the general public is unaware if he is dating anyone. What the fans do know is that KD is still unmarried. Although he has dated or is rumored to have dated other high-profile people in the past,.

He was once engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright. However, they broke off the engagement. In an interview with GQ in 2015, KD acknowledged that he "didn't know how to love [Monica Wright]." Wright went on to marry someone else, whereas KD has stayed single.

In that same interview with GQ, the NBA superstar admitted that he often wondered if he would be alone forever due to his lifestyle as a professional athlete.

The two-time NBA champion was also rumored to be dating former NBA 2KTV personality Rachel DeMita, although neither party confirmed the relationship. DeMita is currently dating Andre Roberson, a former OKC Thunder player and KD's former teammate.

Another person whom KD was rumored to be dating was a realtor named Cassandra Anderson. Afterward, another rumor popped up stating that he also dated former adult film star Lana Rhoades after she mentioned in a podcast that she had a fling with a Brooklyn Nets player.

However, this was several years ago and no one has had any info on who the Suns All-Star is seeing now, let alone if he is dating anybody.