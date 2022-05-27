“He’s not happy in Brooklyn, he’ll always be second tier” - Michael Che believes Kevin Durant made a mistake by not joining the New York Knicks, says the Knicks never get the guy

The Brooklyn Nets' were eliminated from the 2022 NBA Playoffs after a disappointing campaign. Now, Michael Che believes that Kevin Durant made a mistake by not joining the New York Knicks.

The Nets were the favorites to win the NBA championship each of the past two seasons. However, despite that they have failed to reach the Eastern Conference finals and now find themselves in a strange place in the future.

While Kevin Durant is still slated to be the franchise's centerpiece going forward, almost every part of the team is a question mark for the Nets.

During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast, comedian Michael Che voiced his belief that Durant made a mistake by joining the Nets rather than the New York Knicks.

"Durant made a mistake by not coming to New York, for whatever reason. It could have been worth it because he's not happy in Brooklyn. He'll always be second tier. Kyrie, I don't know what he was thinking. I don't know why he wouldn't come to the Knicks."

Michael Che said he does not understand why Durant would not want to come to the New York Knicks. The comedian also revealed a conversation that may shed light on the decision.

"I remember I saw Blake [Griffin] at a party, and we were talking about it, and I was like, 'The Knicks?' And he's just looking at me like, 'You're an idiot. The Knicks are not going to do anything!' But, you know, whatever!"

The New York Knicks with Durant and some of the other players that followed him to Brooklyn could make the Knicks much better. But the team could have also managed to be worse than the current Nets.

and Michael Che examine Durant's tenure with the Nets and what the future could look like for Brooklyn: Did KD make a mistake going to the Nets? @BillSimmons and Michael Che examine Durant's tenure with the Nets and what the future could look like for Brooklyn: Did KD make a mistake going to the Nets?@BillSimmons and Michael Che examine Durant's tenure with the Nets and what the future could look like for Brooklyn: https://t.co/VetNMWrHDK

Still, it is possible that Kevin Durant could still find himself in a New York Knicks uniform before his career is made. In fact, it could come sooner rather than later.

Kevin Durant's dissatisfaction with the Brooklyn Nets could catalyst him to join the New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant will be worth a massive trade package if the Brooklyn Nets begin to break up the roster.

While the Brooklyn Nets have not made any moves that indicate a plan to revamp the roster and move on from their current superstars, Durant's displeasure could force the front office to make that decision.

A disaster is brewing in Brooklyn.



thebiglead.com/posts/nets-kev… Kevin Durant apparently has not spoken to the Nets' front office since the end of the season and the team is "unwilling" to give Kyrie Irving a max extension.A disaster is brewing in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant apparently has not spoken to the Nets' front office since the end of the season and the team is "unwilling" to give Kyrie Irving a max extension. A disaster is brewing in Brooklyn. thebiglead.com/posts/nets-kev…

Rumors surrounding the Brooklyn Nets do not guarantee any change. The New York Knicks could rejoin the Kevin Durant sweepstakes if the superstar does force his way out of Brooklyn, which could change Michael Che's current opinion.

"I don't know, I just feel like sometimes, we don't get the guy. We get a close version of the guy."

With potential offseason turmoil for the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks could finally get their guy Kevin Durant.

