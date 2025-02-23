Kevin Durant makes feelings clear on 3x All-Star after spectacular return to starting lineup

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns snapped a four-game losing streak with a 121-117 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. After the game, Durant praised teammate Bradley Beal who made a strong return to the Suns' starting five.

Durant asserted that Beal's performance has been constant, regardless of whether he started or came off the bench. Beal marked his return with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

"One thing about Brad [Bradley Beal] is he's the same no matter whether he's starting or coming off the bench," Durant said. "I didn't see any difference, he was still aggressive, playing the same exact way. ... It's good to have him out there on the starting lineup. But he's playing great ball before that."

The Suns won with the famed Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for the first time since Jan. 31 (vs the Golden State Warriors).

Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Booker added 29 points, four rebounds and eight assists against the Bulls.

The three-time All-Star has not lived up to his lofty expectations since he joined the Suns from the Washington Wizards in 2023. Moved to the bench in favor of Ryan Dunn in their Jan. 6 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he recorded 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 109-99 win.

Although his numbers have dipped this season. He averages 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kevin Durant impressed by Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis

Veteran Kevin Durant spoke highly of Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis, who recorded 15 points, three rebounds and one assist on Saturday.

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

"I like Matas," Durant said. "I liked him when he was with G League Ignite. He's long, athletic, can shoot it. He's definitely going to have some bumps and bruises as he gets through his first few years in the league trying to figure things out."

Buzelis was drafted with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Bulls from the G League Ignite. He has started the last six games for the Bulls and is averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

