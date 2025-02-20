Kevin Durant makes his feelings clear about next step in Victor Wembanyama's progression: "He is on the right path"

Victor Wembanyama earned praise from fans for showing his competitive side at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Many are contemplating if the San Antonio Spurs superstar is the next face of the league.

Kevin Durant was asked about the chances of Wemby becoming the next flag bearer for the NBA once LeBron James decides to hang it up.

Speaking to reporters before Thursday's game against the Spurs, Durant explained that Wemby has all the tools to succeed. He needs the experience of being a star, playing in the playoffs and competing in games that really matter.

"He just needs to experience more in the NBA," Durant said. "It's still early for him. It's his second year. He's yet to be in the playoffs, which is an eye-opening experience for every player, especially his caliber. He'll learn a lot about himself and his team in that situation."

The two-time NBA champ added:

"I just think he's on the right path to being one of the greatest we've ever seen, and it's just about going through those experiences in real time and learning from them to get better. So, I mean he is on the right track."

Kevin Durant added that he couldn't label Victor Wembanyama as the next face of the NBA as he doesn't know what that term means. Durant pointed out that people put Anthony Edwards as a candidate, but some are saying that he's not fit for the job.

Others are naming Wembanyama, as well as Luka Doncic, though there is some resistance from some media members because an international player supposedly can't be the face of the league.

Victor Wembanyama listed as doubtful vs. Kevin Durant and the Suns

Victor Wembanyama listed as doubtful vs. Kevin Durant and the Suns. (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs are set to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as part of the I-35 Series. It's also a homecoming for Durant, who played college basketball for the University of Texas.

While many were anticipating Durant's matchup against Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom is in doubt for the game. The latest Spurs injury report has listed him as doubtful due to an unspecified illness. He'll likely get downgraded to out before tip-off.



Wemby is a one-of-a-kind player, but if there's a comparison, the closest one is probably Durant. They are both lanky players, who can dribble and shoot the basketball.

