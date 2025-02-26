Kevin Durant makes his feelings clear on Suns future, explaining vetoed reunion with Steph Curry

Back in 2016, Kevin Durant faced some serious backlash over his decision to join the Golden State Warriors.

Even to this day, some fans state that the two championships and NBA Finals MVP he won there aren't valid.

Durant hasn't reached the NBA Finals again since he left the Bay area, but even though he's not getting any younger, it doesn't seem like he's ready to call it quits yet.

In an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, the future Hall of Famer talked about his future in the league. While he's not sure if he's going to retire with the Phoenix Suns, he wants to be the one calling the shots:

"Man, I want my career to end on my terms. That's the only thing," Durant said. "That's the only thing I'm worried about because I see a lot of clues. I don't get that opportunity, you know, I'm saying so I want to keep putting that work to make that choice on my own."

Notably, that's also why he chose not to pursue a reunion with the Warriors, who tried to get him at the trade deadline. He didn't like the potential impact such a move could have:

"But as far as the Warriors, I understand; thank you," Durant said. "Was, you know, and then I didn't want to move and then just play like me. I just, I cost a lot. Me going into your team is gonna make just a, it's gonna be a whole new area of your team when I get to your team, you know, I'm saying so, and that's how to work.

"Like I'm still a value, you know, I'm saying, especially in my contract and just my production, that me just getting up and moving in the middle of season, it's gonna be a big blow to any team I'm going to, you know, I'm saying so."

He continued:

"It's like, I get why y'all want to trade me and y'all looking at it just simple fact, that's just business. But for me looking, I'm just like, it just don't make sense for either side right now."

Suns and Warriors could be facing in different directions

The Suns couldn't land Jimmy Butler, and they are now stuck with the same core they entered the season with.

Bradley Beal hasn't played up to expectations, and his injury-prone nature is also a major concern going forward. The team is facing some serious salary-cap constraints, and it will be difficult to improve the roster.

The Warriors, on the other hand, got the player they coveted, and they will stay in contention for another two years, at least on paper.

Both teams reached the trade deadline in a similar position, but now that the deals have been made, it seems like the Warriors are trending up while the Suns will have to figure plenty of things out.

