Kevin Durant makes hilarious reference to his burner account saga: “On threads with the burner”

Over the past few years, Kevin Durant has been known to act up on social media. The former MVP was once even caught using burner accounts to engage with fans and critics.

On Thursday morning, Kevin Durant decided to crack a joke about his past social media methods. He let the world know that he is using a new internet platform "Threads," and is doing so on a burner. Durant than challenged fans to try and seek him out in the crowd of new users.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 On threads with the burner. Come find me On threads with the burner. Come find me

Fans tried to use this fun as an opportunity to dunk on Durant, but the All-Star forward wasn't having it. When somone tried to say that his actions were childish, KD hit them back with a very sarcastic answer.

In the early days of the offseason, Durant appears to being enjoying himself and having fun. He needs to maximize this time now, as the pressure will be on once the season gets closer. Along with it being his first full season with the Phoenix Suns, expectations have gone through the roof. Just before the NBA Draft, the team pulled off a blockbuster deal to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

Kevin Durant no longer hides behind burner accounts

While Kevin Durant might have liked to use burner accounts in the past, it is something he no longer does. Instead, he uses his own personal account to voice his opinions on social media.

A few weeks ago, Durant might have gone a little overboard in his social media rampage. When he spotted a "Twitter Spaces" titled "Kevin Durant is not top 5," the future Hall of Famer could not let it go. Instead, he hopped in the group and started debating with the fans who were arguing the topic.

(via KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5"(via @LegendOfWinning KD really hopped into a Twitter Spaces called "Kevin Durant is not top 5" 😅(via @LegendOfWinning) https://t.co/9aw3mLW94O

Most NBA stars managed to let stuff like this slide, but not Durant. He has shown time and time again that he is willing to speak out if he comes across something that he doesn't like.

