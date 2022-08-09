“Kevin Durant managed to checkmate a billionaire” - Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant has guaranteed that he’ll be traded, says things could get uglier

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's summer became more interesting after a face-to-face meeting with franchise owner Joe Tsai. Durant submitted a trade request earlier in the summer. He listed the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns as preferred destinations.

The meeting between KD and Joe Tsai concluded with the two-time Finals MVP reiterating his trade request. The superstar also reportedly offered Joe Tsai an ultimatum. He wants the Nets to either let the general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash go or to trade him.

On "First Things First," NBA analyst Nick Wright said Durant has managed to checkmate a billionaire (Joe Tsai). Wright also said that he has put coach Steve Nash in a precarious position with his ultimatum.

"I think Kevin Durant managed to checkmate a billionaire. I think Kevin Durant doing this, while I understand it might be unpopular, and I understand it is going to cause a lot of hurt feelings, most noticeably from Steve Nash who was his hand-picked coach, but KD has now guaranteed that he'll be traded, and that's what he wants," Wright said.

KD is forcing a trade, but the leverage remains with the Nets as Durant has four years left on his deal. Durant signed the four-year deal last year worth over $190 million and will not hit free agency until the summer of 2026.

Will Kevin Durant get his move?

As aforementioned, Kevin Durant's preferred landing spots are the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. However, a move to either of those franchises seems unlikely. The Suns cannot include Deandre Ayton in a package until January. It is unthinkable that the Nets would do a deal with Phoenix without the center.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, can create a package with Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. But the Nets want an All-Star in return for KD. The Heat cannot package Bam Adebayo in a trade deal unless the Nets get Ben Simmons off their books. Brooklyn cannot have two designated rookie extension players acquired via trade.

This situation leaves the Boston Celtics in the driver's seat as they can afford to part ways with either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. However, according to recent reports, the Nets will not entertain this deal unless they add Marcus Smart and draft capital.

Either way, Durant is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets for now. While the summer is long, this may well trickle down to training camp.

