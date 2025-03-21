Kevin Durant doesn't mince words reacting to fans questioning Suns commitment

Perhaps one of the most active NBA stars on social media is Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. He's often on X getting into it with fans and was at it again on Thursday. It all started when a clip of sports radio host Dan Bickley was posted on the social media site.

In the video, Bickley said that Durant is a fantastic basketball player but has "thin skin." He then questioned Durant's legacy in Phoenix, considering how his departure from his previous teams went. Bickley then went on to say that those concerns are null due to the "KD stans."

This prompted Durant to respond with a lengthy tweet.

Durant wrote: "You stupid KD Stan’s on the internet forced him to do this, you really got to him this time. A full video breakdown????? The area underneath Bickley’s skin is occupied by you scumbags and now I have to deal [with] it. Shame on you… Have a great rest of your day Phoenix and every town in this beautiful state."

Kevin Durant didn't stop there; he also replied to a few other commenters. One fan said that Suns fans aren't the ones causing a divide but specifically pinpointed Durant's fans. This prompted a response from the 15-time All-Star forward as well.

"#blamekd," Durant wrote.

Another fan called Durant privileged, saying that the only thing he had to worry about was the bad things people said about him. That person doubled down on calling out Durant and called him a man-child.

This is how the Suns star responded to that comment:

"It must be nice= I'm hating because I don't get to do exactly what that guy is doing, why couldn't that be me Lord??," Durant commented.

Kevin Durant's social media activity will likely be part of his legacy. He has become rather bold in engaging with fans on social media, especially against those who comment negatively about him.

Rumors suggest Kevin Durant might not be in a Phoenix Suns uniform once the next season begins

Kevin Durant seemed like he would remain in a Phoenix Suns uniform, perhaps until he retired. However, that changed when his name was unexpectedly included in trade talks.

The Suns wanted to acquire Jimmy Butler, and the belief was that Bradley Beal would be traded for him. However, Beal had a no-trade clause, which complicated any trade scenario. That was when Durant was suddenly tossed into the mix.

The Suns were reportedly going to trade him to the Golden State Warriors to help facilitate a deal to acquire Butler. This deal did not come to fruition as Durant refused to return to the Warriors.

While the Suns were able to keep Durant on their roster as the trade deadline passed, including him in trade talks might have done damage. Now, there are rumors that he will leave this offseason to join a different team.

This might be bad news for fans who want to see him remain in Phoenix, but it isn't all bad. Kevin Durant is still under contract for the 2025-26 season, which means the only way for him to leave is via trade. That also means the Suns will get some assets back should Durant force his way out this summer.

