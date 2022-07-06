“Kevin Durant with this move has become Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis: talented, productive, but you can’t have him lead your franchise” - NBA analyst calls Kevin Durant a “franchise enhancer,” says Phoenix is the spot for him

Kevin Durant has become the talk of the basketball world after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week.

Durant reportedly informed the Nets that his preferred destination would be the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. However, there will be no shortage of suitors, as Durant can transform a team into a title contender overnight.

Since joining the Nets in 2019, Durant has been part of some of the league's most impressive rosters. But his Brooklyn experiment has been a flop, with only one playoff series win. On "The Herd," analyst Colin Cowherd said Durant cannot lead a franchise:

"He's become Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis: talented and productive, but you can't have him lead your franchise."

Basketball world awaits potential Kevin Durant trade

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

After a busy opening to free agency, teams are awaiting the result of a Kevin Durant trade. It's not much of a surprise to see business slow, as a player of Durant's stature not often is on the trade market.

Durant has dealt with injuries over the last several seasons, but he's still been dominant. Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

When Durant originally joined the Brooklyn Nets, he teamed up with Kyrie Irving to form one of the league's most dangerous offensive duos. They had the potential to be unstoppable, but off-the-court issues and injuries have led to them possibly going their own ways.

REPORT: The Nets are making free agency moves "as if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are returning next season".

Fans will be waiting to see how the situation between Durant and the Nets develops. For now, there's only speculation and the waiting game.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, has four years remaining – and no player option – on his contract. His next team will be his fourth franchise since being picked No. 2 in 2007. He won championships in 2017 and 2018 after his controversial move to join the stacked Golden State Warriors.

Durant has played just 80 of a possible 226 games in the regular season in Brooklyn. All of 2019-20 was wiped out while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. He played 35 of 72 games in 2020-21, missing 23 games with a hamstring injury. And a sprained MCL in his left knee limited him to 55 games – and led to a pivotal 3-17 swoon – last season.

