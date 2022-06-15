“Kevin Durant, much like LeBron, kicked a** in the playoffs and never stopped” - NBA analyst names Kevin Durant’s performance in Game 5 vs the Bucks in 2021 as one of the three greatest performances in the game's history

The NBA has seen plenty of impressive performances from superstars in the playoffs. And Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has had some of the most memorable ones to date.

Analyst Nick Wright said Durant's performance in the 2021 playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks was one of the most impressive in history. During that series, Durant averaged 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. On the "What's Wright?" podcast, Wright said:

“Kevin Durant, much like LeBron, kicked a** in the playoffs and never stopped. ... I really hope people don't forget Game 5."

Kevin Durant looks to get the Brooklyn Nets back on track

When Kevin Durant is on, he may be the world's best player, as he can dominate with his length, agility and scoring ability. One of the league's most dangerous players, KD has become an absolute sensation whenever he steps on the basketball court.

This includes a number of impressive performances in the playoffs, when KD has taken his game to another level. Nick Wright spoke about one of the most memorable performances from Durant: Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals while shooting 16 of 23.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 5 YEARS AGO TODAY

Kevin Durant drops 39 PTS (14/20 FG) & wins his first NBA Championship & Finals MVP! 5 YEARS AGO TODAYKevin Durant drops 39 PTS (14/20 FG) & wins his first NBA Championship & Finals MVP! https://t.co/eMWhNkmYmf

While Durant has had many historic playoff performances, he will have his eyes on getting the Brooklyn Nets back in contention for the upcoming season.

Brooklyn entered last season as a favorite to make a run towards the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for the Nets, the season turned sour, and the team was swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Durant should be motivated as ever and the Nets should still be considered one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Durant, who will turn 34 in September, has had injury issues in each of his three seasons with Brooklyn.

Durant missed all of 2019-20 while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered with the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. He played in 35 of 72 games in 2020-21 as hamstring injuries surfaced but was healthy enough to lead a playoff surge.

Last season, a knee injury limited him to 55 games in the regular season. The January injury triggered a 3-17 swoon as the Nets fell from first place to a fight to make the play-in tournament. The Nets finished 33-49.

