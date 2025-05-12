Kevin Durant offers shocking valuation for Giannis Antetokounmpo

All-Star forward Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on what a team needs to give up to get Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks forward's name is being thrown in the rumor mill after a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs, losing 4-1 to the Indiana Pacers.
While interacting with a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Durant was asked what he thinks a team will need to give up to get Giannis in a trade. Unsurprisingly, the Phoenix Suns forward believes a team must pay a hefty price to land the Greek Freak.
However, Durant's valuation of Giannis would essentially gut a team to the point where it might not be a playoff contender.
"Your 4 of your starting 5 and 6 picks lol," Kevin Durant tweeted.
Kevin Durant's assessment of Giannis Antetokounmpo's value is quite steep but isn't entirely unbelievable. After all Giannis is a two-time MVP (2019 & 2020) and is also a former Defensive Player of the Year (2020).
Giannis, who will turn 31 in December, is also one of the league's most athletic players despite being 6-foot-11. He is the Milwaukee Bucks' primary scorer, averaging 30.4 points per game in 2024-25, and will likely keep that same role for his next team if he is traded.
Aside from being a reliable scorer, Giannis has the ability to stuff the stat sheets on any given night. He averaged double-digit rebounding for the seventh straight season with 11.9 boards per game. Additionally, he can set his teammates up, as evidenced by the 6.5 assists per game that he produced.
Giannis can transform most teams into instant contenders, especially if he's surrounded by the right pieces. As such, any organization that will need to be mindful of the price they'll pay to acquire him.
Similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant is another player to monitor this offseason
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the only superstar who could be traded this offseason. Kevin Durant could also be on the move, according to the buzz around the league.
Durant's future has become uncertain due to several factors. One is the Suns missing the postseason entirely despite having both him and Devin Booker leading the team. Another is the fact that he was reportedly unhappy that he was included in trade talks when the Suns tried to land Jimmy Butler.
Among the teams that are being linked to Durant are the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. Both Texas-based teams have exciting young talent and could be contenders for many seasons to come. They also have some assets they could dangle to acquire Durant.
