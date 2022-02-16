“Kevin Durant is one of the easiest superstars ever to play with” - Chris Broussard on James Harden's comments about his 'perfect fit' and contrasting fortunes with Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook

While everyone in sports media has gushed over the pairing of James Harden and Joel Embiid, Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard has a wildly different take. He doesn't believe the two superstars can play together, suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers won't win the NBA championship with the duo.

On the popular TV show First Things First, Broussard brought up Harden's former star teammates. He commented on how The Beard has never made it work with another star player before. So there is no reason to believe he would fit perfectly with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. Broussard said:

"No it's not the perfect fit because there is no perfect fit for James Harden....Dwight Howard in his prime...Chris Paul, who willingly got off the ball to defer to you...Russell Westbrook, buddies going way back in the day...should I even bring up John Wall? And the granddaddy of them all, Kevin Durant was (also) not a perfect fit."

Broussard continued that if Harden cannot find a way to win a championship with Durant, arguably the greatest player in the game today, no one can convince him that Embiid is the perfect fit. The analyst added that Durant is the 'easiest' superstar to play with, as he isn't a demanding teammate and can fit in any system. He said:

"I would say Kevin Durant is one of the easiest superstars ever to play with. He doesn't take up ton of shots; he doesn't dominate the basketball; he doesn't over-dribble; he doesn't have an over-bearing personality; he can fit into any system. If that doesn't motivate you to win a championship, then Joel Embiid isn't. The 76ers won't win a title."

Chris Broussard compared James Harden to a friend who has been in several failed relationships. He cited Harden's previous commitments to Houston and Brooklyn as examples, remarking hilariously:

"If I have a buddy who's been married and divorced four times and he comes to me "Chris! This is the one! I found the perfect girl for me", Excuse me if I'm skeptical...also you were a big part of why it didn't work out (with every other girl)."

It is understandable why Broussard isn't entirely sold on the idea of Embiid and Harden.

The Beard is an incredible solo act who dominates the regular season, but has consistently underperformed in the playoffs. Moreover, he is yet to show the NBA world that he can work alongside another superstar. So only time will tell if the Philadelphia 76ers can thrive with Harden, or if he bail son them as well if things get tough.

Nick Wright disagrees with Chris Broussard, believes the James Harden-led Philadelphia 76ers will win a title

James Harden with his former team, Brooklyn Nets

Regardless of James Harden's track record with star teammates, the idea of Joel Embiid and Harden in a pick-and-roll is certainly enticing. Many analysts such as Kendrick Perkins have suggested that they could be the modern version of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

In response to Chris Broussard on FS1's First Things First, Wright said:

"If Embiid and Harden stay together for the next five years, I'd imagine they win a title. The 76ers have the only starting 5 in the East that the Bucks look at like, 'Oh boy! That's a pain.'...Philly's more likely to win a title this year than they are to never win one."

We are yet to see the pair play together, and recent reports claim Harden may not play in the NBA All-Star game, so he is expected to join the team around early March. He could face his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia.

