"I was just like, every time we play the Lakers I want to kill Kobe and the Lakers" - Kevin Durant looks back on his conversations with Kobe Bryant during the 2012 Olympics 

Kevin Durant has pulled inspiration from many NBA legends during his career, including the late, great, Kobe Bryant. While the two's careers only intertwined for a handful of years, Kevin Durant had the opportunity to have a good relationship with the Lakers legend.

The 2012 Olympics was a time Kevin Durant got to spend a large amount of time with Bryant as they both competed for Team USA. During a recent episode of 'Icons Club,' Kevin Durant opened up on the time he shared with Bryant during the summer games.

The two would talk endlessly about the game and some of the previous times they clashed on the NBA hardwood. Unfortunately for Durant, Kobe always brought up his five championship rings to have the final word in any of their debates. The former MVP went on to say it lit a fire under him moving forward.

"I was just like, every time we play the Lakers I want to kill Kobe and the Lakers."

While Durant never had the last laugh during these talks, he was moved by Kobe Bryant's passion and love for the game.

"All you want to talk about was the top battles together and that meant so much to him and it spoke volumes to me."

The Ringer @ringer



This is The faces of the modern NBA exist in an environment created over many generations. These current icons take on many shapes, sizes, and brands.This is #IconsClub with Jackie MacMullan:

Kevin Durant shares similar competitve nature as Kobe Bryant

Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

One thing that often gets overlooked when it comes to Durant is his competitive spirit. It is not shocking that he clung to Kobe Bryant during those Olympic games, as it is something the two share in common. Now, Durant's competitiveness might not be on the same level as Bryant's, but it's still there.

NBA @NBA



KD is up 23 PTS.



Kevin Durant knocks down back-to-back J's to make it a 10 point game late!KD is up 23 PTS.The Nets lead by 10 in the #MetaQuestPlayIn on TNT

The biggest example of this came during last year's playoffs. Led by one of the deadliest three-man combos the NBA has ever seen, the Brooklyn Nets appeared on their way to making a run at the NBA championship.

By the second round, their chances had been completely derailed. Injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden left Durant as the sole All-Star left to lead the charge for Brooklyn.

Instead of rolling over and accepting the circumstances, Durant pulled out all the stops to try and carry his team to victory. Towards the end of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant played almost every minute of every game.

An impressive feat for any player, even more so considering Durant was fresh off an achillies injury that cost him nearly two years. Despite all this, he went out and left it all on the line.

Opinions regarding Kevin Durant have been up-and-down his entire career, but there is no denying his competitive nature and desire to win.

