Kevin Durant owns Moe Wagner with savage reply over “you can’t guard me” event

Some players have dared to talk trash to Kevin Durant, and that backfires in most cases due to Durant's competitive nature. Recently, Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner spoke on the "Pardon My Take" podcast about the time his trash-talking to KD didn't go well. In response, Durant had a few words to say via X.

The incident happened when Durant played with the Golden State Warriors. Wagner said that he was involved in a pick-and-pop play where he ended up getting fouled by the 13-time All-Star. At the time, Wagner wasn't aware that Durant was the one who fouled him as he decidedly aimed some trash talk his way.

The problem, however, was that Wagner struggled at the free-throw line, making just 1 of 3.

"I walked away from the game thinking, damn that rookie is an a**hole," Durant tweeted.

It also did not work in Moe Wagner's favor that the Warriors bench kept going at him, which got to his head. Additionally, Wagner even looked back on Durant, where the superstar was questioning what the rookie just uttered to him.

During the podcast interview, Wagner said that he was talkative during his first few years in the NBA. However, he said that he has toned down a bit in his current stage at the league.

After playing with the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, Moe Wagner has found a home with the Orlando Magic. Playing in his fourth season with the Magic, he is averaging 13.0 points (63.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range) and 4.3 rebounds per game.

When it comes to trash-talking, Patrick Beverley considers Kevin Durant one of the best

During a GQ Sports' "Actually Me" segment, Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley mentioned some of the best trash-talkers in the NBA, including Durant.

"Draymond (Green) for sure," Beverley said. "KD for sure. Low-key, Luka Doncic. Low-key as hell. I'm definitely somewhere up there."

Durant's style of playing might be looked at as simple with how easily he makes shots, but make no mistake about it, his calm demeanor is also combined with excellent trash-talking.

What makes Durant elite at it is the fact that he can back up his words whenever he wants to as his scoring ability easily rivals some of the best in league history.

This season, Kevin Durant is averaging 31.0 ppg (52.1% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range), 6.5 rpg and 5.7 assists per game.